Show appreciation to Jerry Newsom
We want to alert all basketball fans in the Wabash Valley that Jerry Newsom’s No. 41 jersey will be retired in halftime ceremonies Saturday, Feb. 19 in Hulman Center.
Let’s “show up” to show our appreciation.
Jerry Newsom, a four-year starter, was an Indiana State University basketball star in the late 1960s. Yes, that’s more than 50 years ago, and this honor is long past due. His coaches were Duane Klueh and Gordon Stauffer.
Let us hope that a large crowd will attend Hulman Center to pay tribute to Newsom. Fans can self-tour and enjoy the renovated Hulman Center.
If you are boycotting ISU games this year, give it up Saturday and enjoy the Jerry Newsom ceremony. He’s one of the all-time greatest to wear Blue and White.
Newsom’s No. 41 will join those of Larry Bird, Duane Klueh, Carl Nicks and Melanie Boeglin hanging from the walls of Hulman Center.
Game time is 1 p.m. Adult general admission tickets are $8. Children under 18 are $6. The current Sycamore team is paced by Cooper Neese, who made 35 points and 28 points in the two consecutive games this month. Saturday’s opponent is Southern Illinois.
We hope area basketball fans will come to Hulman Center for this special event.
Congratulations, Jerry.
— Bernie Carney, Terre Haute
Great event for a worthwhile cause
The Second Chance Prom put on by the Riley Lions Club is an enjoyable and truly worthwhile event.
Money from the event goes to Reach Services for Veterans and the Loyal Veterans Battalion. These organizations provide food assistance, clothing, housing, and many other support services for veterans. Critically important organizations.
Consideration for our veterans should be reason enough to attend the Second Chance Prom. However, the music, dancing, food, and chance to doll up make the event calendar-worthy. You can have a great time while making a positive contribution.
Music is provided by Jus Play’n Jayne, the best country-rock dance band in the area. Danceable songs and the large floor at The Main Event Venue just scream boogie. Take this opportunity to embarrass your kids or grandkids.
Don’t eat before you attend. The hors d’oeuvres are more than enough for dinner, and the desserts are endless. Reasonably-priced alcohol helps erase some of the guilt of gluttony.
Harvey MacKay said, “Life is too short to wake up with regrets.” See you next year at the Prom.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
