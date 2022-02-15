VCSC web info badly outdated
Is there a substitute teacher shortage in Vigo County schools? According to the news, the shortage is nationwide.
I recently moved back to Terre Haute and am looking for a useful way to spend my time. I have worked with children and teens both professionally and as a volunteer for many years. If there is a shortage and VCSC needs substitutes, they make it exceedingly difficult to apply.
After clicking around the corporation’s website for a while, I finally found a FAQ page about becoming a substitute teacher. It directed me to go the main office on Wabash Avenue. It was frustrating to get there and find that the offices had been moved, but I made my way to the offices in West Terre Haute. No one will ever stumble upon those by mistake.
When I get there, they tell me that I have to apply via Kelly Services. I go back home and look at the web page again and realize that it is dated 2004. Completely wrong information about applying and wrong information about substitute pay. How can an educational institution have 18-year-old information on its web site and absolutely no current information on becoming a substitute teacher.
I am a 1978 graduate of South High School. Four children of mine have graduated from VCSC schools. I have four grandchildren attending Terre Haute schools presently. This is an embarrassment. Do I really want to be affiliated with such an organization?
— Russell Inserra, Terre Haute
Don’t be afraid of differing ideas
Once again, I find that the subject of banned books has risen.
Since high school I find that I have read and enjoyed many of these books. Some I liked and some I didn’t care for, but I can say that all of them gave me something to think about. The question is not whether or not I agreed with the author or was “offended” by the author or felt as though I should defend my position or convert to their thinking. Rather, the point here is that the book made me think and not just come to a quick decision based on my initial impressions and then quickly dismiss the idea.
Regardless of the content of what I read, the idea of being intellectually challenged should be exciting, never fearful. What is fearful to me is that those words in books and papers that are considered unsettling are also considered dangerous to read. We are confronted with thoughts related to what readings are judged by others to be distasteful, offensive, sinful, etc.
I have a friend who is as far from my political thinking as I can imagine. However, we enjoy discussing the current political scene. We have agreed that we will not try to convert the other and that each of us has the right to think and believe what they will. What we have come to find is that it is much more interesting to discover how it is that we have come to a particular belief. We leave emotion out of it. Facts only, because we have found that diluting facts with emotions prohibits us from learning from one another.
I am joining a new book club; we are planning to read books specifically identified on a “banned list.” I am not sure I will enjoy all the books we read but I will enjoy hearing new ideas from different people who have had a variety of experiences and lived lives both similar and different from mine.
To have our thinking and beliefs challenged is not something to be afraid of but rather embraced as an opportunity to widen our perspective on living.
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
