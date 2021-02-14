Balanced approach is helping business
As we continue to find ways to live with COVID-19, the fitness industry appreciates the balanced approach taken by Gov. Eric Holcomb, state officials, and their local government partners, to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect Hoosiers, while recognizing the need to keep our economy open. We believe this approach has helped our industry survive the pandemic and positions our state to thrive in the post-pandemic economy.
As a result of efforts by fitness center operators in Indiana and across the country, gyms have proven there is a low risk of contracting COVID-19 at our facilities. We believe state and local officials have seen this in their contact tracing and as a result, have made the fact-based decision to allow our industry to operate with mitigation measures in place.
Here in Indiana, one fitness center operator reports that of 974,919 workouts at their 17 studios across the state, there have only been 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19, none of which has been linked to an outbreak at a fitness facility. Fitness center operators across the state report uniformly similar data.
This data from Indiana is in line with publicly available contact tracing from other states. In Colorado, where fitness centers reopened in June, of the 31,308 total cases that the state associated with outbreaks, only 10 confirmed cases resulted from outbreaks linked to health clubs or fitness centers.
Additionally, new data from San Diego County’s contact tracing program shows there is a low risk of spread at gyms and fitness centers. The county data from over a two-week period in October-November shows gyms and fitness centers were responsible for only 0.5 percent of new cases during this period.
While some governors are closing gyms and fitness centers to combat this latest surge of COVID-19 cases, we are thankful that Gov. Holcomb, state officials, and local governments have taken a balanced approach and are following the science, which allows our industry to stay open with common-sense mitigation strategies in place. The operators of the more than 400 fitness centers, and our 32,000 team members, look forward to helping Hoosiers improve their physical fitness and mental well-being, and persevere until we put the pandemic behind us.
— Kaity Wachtel, regional fitness director; Billy Szczudlak, general manager, Orangetheory
USA navigates a difficult time
I was born in Washington, D.C., 75 years ago, and lived there and in its suburbs until my marriage. My dad was born in D.C. in 1919 at the end of that flu pandemic. He and his family of 10 lived through the Depression there. Dad taught me to always respect the president, no matter who he was; but he and my mom usually cancelled out each other’s votes on election day.
During the 1950s and 1960s, I was expected to wear a dress whenever visiting D.C. Every December my family visited the Christmas tree and reindeer display on the Ellipse behind the White House. On Easter Monday we participated in the egg roll on the back lawn of the White House. Several times I ran up the zillion steps of our Washington Monument, noting stones from each state. Most are Indiana limestone. We celebrated the Fourth of July watching the fireworks there.
Everything was free in D.C. — all the museums, National Zoo, monuments, aquarium, etc. My treasured memories were gravely tarnished on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Many times I’ve taken the same route up Pennsylvania Avenue that Mr. Trump’s mob of angry white supremacists, racists, anti-Semites and other thugs took to our nation’s Capitol.
First they passed the old U.S. post office where freezing I watched the Eisenhower inaugural parade. Next they passed the Internal Revenue Office still waiting for Mr. Trump’s tax records. They marched by Ford’s Theater and the Department of Justice.
Finally, the mob passed the National Gallery of Art. When I was about her age, maybe 10, I saw “Girl with a Watering Can” by Renoir. Much later I was allowed to see “The Lovers” by Picasso and works by every artist you can name.
Then the mob assaulted our nation’s Capitol. Those who circled north saw the Senate Office Building. To the south is the House Office Building. Several times I went on the underground “subway” connecting those wings to the Capitol. It held 18 people.
George Washington laid a cornerstone there in 1793. The Capitol was mostly finished in 1830. There’s a place in the Capitol rotunda where you can whisper and be heard clear across the floor. There wasn’t any whispering when the mob trampled security there and paraded the Confederate flag, stole mementoes, built gallows, defecated and killed a policeman.
On a previous day, with no evidence of a stolen election, Mr. Trump tried to strongarm Georgia’s AG and VP Pence into reversing the election. They declined. Georgia had also elected two new U.S. senators. The pandemic worsened, but this was all forgotten with the melee at the Capitol.
When I was a kid, polio was today’s coronavirus. We all got either the shot or sugar cube vaccine. We went through integration and the Cold War. We practiced hiding under our desks to avoid an atomic bomb fallout. Mom put emergency food and clothing under our basement steps, but she never put larger-sized clothes there as my sisters and I grew. Tough times, but everyone shared them.
Now these are difficult times for kids. How to explain on/off school? How to explain the images on TV? We all may be struggling with PTSD down the road.
Let us take up the suggestion that we share our stimulus money with those more needy.
— Charlotte Bennett, Vermillion, Ill.
Passing through on Planet Earth
In his book titled Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind, by Yuval Harari, published in 2015, he writes:
“Homo erectus (Upright Man) lived on Earth for close to two million years, making it the most durable human genus and species ever. This record is unlikely to be broken even by our own genus and species, Homo sapiens (Wise Man). It is doubtful whether Homo sapiens will still be around a thousand years from now (A.D. 3000), so two million years is really out of our league.”
The history of humankind on Earth, our 4.6 billion-year-old planet, tells us that all the various species of human beings over millennia are just passing through, living out their respective time and then leaving to make way for a new species of humans to take their place. Therefore, based on history, Homo sapiens will follow the pattern: serving our time on Earth and then becoming extinct at some future point in time.
Something interesting to ponder in our spare time while here on Earth, as we are just passing through.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.