Wrong direction on voting access
Dear Chairman Ford and Members of Senate Elections Committee (in the Indiana General Assembly):
Indiana is currently in the minority of states requiring voters to cite a specific reason for applying to vote absentee by mail. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, we are one of sixteen states requiring voters to give reasons for not being able to vote in-person (https://www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns/vopp-table-1-states-with-no-excuseabsentee-voting.aspx) .
In House Bill 1116, the Indiana Legislature is attempting to further restrict absentee voting by inserting a new provision in Indiana Code requiring voters to certify under penalty of perjury their inability to vote in-person during the entire early voting period or in-person on Election Day.
These provisions in HB1116 are restrictive to voting and should be struck from the bill as proposed for these reasons:
— For many voters life is complicated and they may not know ahead of time whether they will be able to vote in-person or not. Restricting them to certify well in advance of Election Day their inability to vote in-person under penalty of perjury means many citizens will simply not vote.
— Twenty-eight days before an election, counties in Indiana use a single early voting site as required by law and may or may not provide other early voting locations.
— The early voting site is generally the county clerk’s office and requires voters from outside the county seat to travel long distances. For a voter without reliable transportation this is even more burdensome.
— Parking at an early voting site may be problematic.
— The hours, dates, locations, availability, and accessibility of early voting locations is set by county election boards and varies widely across the State, meaning all voters do not have the same ability to vote early across Indiana.
— A limited number of early voting sites, or one early voting site, in each county may mean voters experience excessive wait times to vote, possibly beyond their ability to endurethe process. This may turn away or discourage voters from voting.
— According to the 2021 Indiana Civic Health Index, by the Indiana State Bar Foundation, the state ranked 46th for overall voter turnout in the 2020general election, a fall from 41st place in the 2016 general election. This is clearly a move in the wrong direction.
— Legislators in support of this provision cite “this bill will increase voter confidence” yet are unable to give instances when absentee voting resulted in voter fraud.
— Widespread voter fraud in absentee voting is a myth. Numerous academic and investigative journalist resources have studied this issue. ...
Indiana should encourage voters to participate in whatever ways are most convenient to them, whether by absentee ballot or in-person during early voting or on election day.
HB1116 sends the wrong message to Indiana voters and does not encourage civic participation by Indiana’s citizens.
Restricting Indiana’s absentee voting further does nothing to help voters and further harms the franchise of voting by placing unreasonable restrictions on this most basic expression of the democratic process. Indiana is moving in the wrong direction with HB1116. For this reason, the undersigned ask you to oppose this language in HB1116.
— Linda Hanson and Barbara Schilling, co-presidents, Indiana League of Women Voters
— Julia Vaughn, policy director, Common Cause, Indiana
— Barbara Tully, president, Indiana Vote by Mail
— Barbara Bolling-Williams, president, Indiana NAACP
Wrong assessment of gun ‘carry’ bill
I felt compelled to respond to Mr. Broyles’ article regarding the projected “constitutional carry” bill going through the Indiana government now. I am not sure what he is referring to when he states “get a carry permit without a license,” but I believe he is referring to the proposed legislation. He goes on to imply that Indiana would become like the old westerns and everybody would be carrying firearms and settling disputes on the spot with them. This would be a far cry from the truth in that most people would not be so aggressive if they thought that the other person may be armed and able to defend themselves.
If Mr. Broyles would attend a gun show, just to satisfy any curiosity regarding most people with a firearm interest, I believe he would see that everyone is courteous and respectful to all others there, more so than anywhere else I have been. Everyone knows that most attendees are interested in firearms and have one with them, although the rules that are used on entering are that all firearms are checked to be sure they are unloaded and secured to not be able to load and fire easily while at the show.
Passage of this bill will not introduce any more firearms than already exist and will make a negligible, if any at all, more firearms being carried by law-abiding citizens. The persons that are intent on breaking the laws are not abiding by them now and carry without regards to any laws. The few persons that cannot control their anger or emotions will continue to do as they think and not be affected by this anyway. The comment that law-abiding citizens will now have the means to “get their own justice” as they already have gone through the process to obtain a carry permit and are not interested in “getting their own justice” as they know what the laws are and are willing to use the system we have in place.
The main reason for the passage of this bill, as far as I see it, is to allow some people to potentially possess a firearm on their person or in their car without fear of incidental prosecution.
The ability to possess a firearm when potentially going into an unknown area while traveling around our state or late at night provides a comforting feeling that they can protect themselves, if the need should arise. I would suggest that Mr. Broyles review some of the interviews of criminals and he would find out that most of them are intimidated and unwilling to molest anyone that they would consider armed. With the passage of this bill, it would only increase the possibility of potential victims to be armed and should reduce the probability of attacks or intimidation of innocent citizens.
— Tim Hammond, Terre Haute
Knowing man as he really is
Viktor Emil Frankl (1905-1997) was born in Vienna, Austria, and was a psychiatrist, a visiting professor and lecturer at Harvard and Stanford, who published more than 30 books on theoretical and clinical psychology. Between 1942 and 1945 he labored in four different Nazi death camps, including Auschwitz. His parents, brother and pregnant wife all perished in the Holocaust.
Among his many quotes, the following one is quite moving:
“Our generation is realistic, for we have come to know man as he really is. After all, man is that being who invented the gas chambers of Auschwitz; however, he is also that being who entered those gas chambers upright, with the Lord’s Prayer or the Shema Yisrael on his lips.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
IIIThe Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.