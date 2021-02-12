COVID-19 trials avoid the obvious
Ever since it was recognized that some COVID-19 victims died from hyperinflammatory cytokine storms, the drug companies have pushed clinical trials using powerful immune suppressants that also have considerable cost and side-effects.
The only odd exception was in the use of Pepcid (Famotidine), a histamine type 2 receptor blocker, at three times the usual dose used for treating acid reflux. Pepcid was given to Trump when he had his bout with COVID along with a slew of other treatments.
This is interesting because histamine causes the release of inflammatory cytokines but this is done by histamine’s action on H1 receptors, not the H2. H1 is the kind of receptor that antihistamines used for allergies acts on, like Loratadine (Claritin).
Quoting Goodman and Gillman’s Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics, 11th edition, page 640:
“Although H1 antihistamines do exhibit a variety of anti-inflammatory effects in vitro and in animal models in many cases the doses required are higher than those normally achieved therapeutically, and clinical effectiveness has not yet been proven.”
Well, that text came out in 2006, and still nobody is pushing for these studies. It is about time they did.
— Richard Blythe, Terre Haute
Prize poke
Today I look forward to receiving my first Moderna shot at the Wabash Valley Health Center.
I am reading in the Tribune-Star that Carolyn Hanley received her COVID vaccination as the 10,000th person at Union Health Landsbaum Clinic. This brings to mind those shows we used to see where the millionth customer at McDonald’s or somewhere would receive a balloon drop and a free trip to Cancun.
Maybe if there was some prize like that, more people would be willing to take the vaccine. (Or at least it would be more fun.)
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.