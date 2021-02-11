Dave Bailey, a citizen and a gentleman
The recent death of Dave Bailey prompted memories of when we worked together on the 1989 United Way campaign. I was a late replacement as campaign chair and the first person I invited to serve as vice chair was Dave. As I explained then to Dave, I thought we needed a campaign that focused on Wabash Valley people and needs. I trusted his marketing instincts, not to mention the considerable resources of WTHI-TV to produce videos to tell that local story.
Brainstorming with Dave was pure pleasure — he had an innate sense of both community and communication. His team created not only public service announcements for broadcast, but also a longer video used at community gatherings to encourage prospective donors. The opening sequence showed a pianist playing the first chords of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” the theme Dave had conceived as we “imagined” a better community through supporting United Way. Only Dave would think about filming the hands of the pianist wearing a St. Mary of the Woods College ring in that opening—a subtle, but meaningful signal that our video would tell our story. We were no longer relying on a “canned” video from United Way of America.
Dave was part of a wonderful team of enthusiastic, dedicated volunteers. Many would continue to serve United Way, and other important non-profit organizations, in succeeding years. When the campaign met its goal weeks before the deadline and then exceeded the goal beyond our imagination (that word again), I credited Dave and WTHI for telling our story in moving ways that earned generous, unexpected levels of support.
Dave and I worked later together on other initiatives, notably for the Greater Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, but saw each other less frequently after his retirement. That common volunteer work was a source of great satisfaction and personal inspiration. Dave was certainly skilled at broadcast media management, but he also showed throughout his career a calling to serve others, to advance our community, and to inspire all of us to greater achievements. No question Dave was a competitor—ask his professional rivals—but he was a competitor on behalf of Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley, too.
Dave’s death is a moment for pause for me. In a time when emotions run high and communications are filled with rancor — not least in these newspaper opinion pages — we should also take time to remember decency, professional competence, innovation, and the pursuit of a greater good. Softer voices, kinder words, selfless service. That was Dave’s life. I encourage all of us who knew Dave — and even those who did not and yet benefit from his service to our community — to remember the life of a citizen and gentleman. Perhaps we all can honor Dave’s example by emulating some of those qualities ourselves as we go forward together.
— Craig M. McKee, Terre Haute
