Let’s all listen and respect differences
Who was Marsha P. Johnson?
This month, all across the country, schools are celebrating Black History Month. Probably in the same buildings and definitely in district offices and state capitals, debates and conversations are happening about what can be taught to kids. A middle school history teacher, one of the smartest I have ever met, warred with herself over whether or not to include Marsha P. Johnson as an option to write about for students in her class. She told me “I know I have some parents who will flip their lids if I include MPJ.”
So, who is Marsha P. Johnson? I know because this history teacher, when she was my student, taught me about her and her contributions to history.
Let’s learn.
Marsha P. Johnson (the P stands for “pay it no mind”) was a Black trans woman whose activism and involvement in the Stonewall Riots has been lauded as a spark for a new wave of the LGBTQ+ movement in 1969. She was also a fixture in protests against oppressive policing and an advocate for folks experiencing homelessness, sex workers, and prisoners. Everyone’s life mattered to Marsha. Her life should matter to you.
Back to that middle school classroom and the Black History Month assignment. To the parents (and comment section nameless, faceless, keyboard clackers) whose lids will flip at the inclusion of a name on a list of names that have been relegated to a single month (a single month!?!) of celebration, I know you already made your decision and a letter to the editor in a local newspaper probably won’t change your mind. To the other parents and guardians who might be on the fence and unsure about all these conversations about banning books, curriculum, and specific topics let me share a concept Emily Style wrote about in the ‘80s that I feel is wholeheartedly appropriate today.
Kids need windows and mirrors in their schools. Kids need books, stories, role models, curriculum, and ideas that act as windows into different ways of thinking and mirrors that reflect themselves. If we are truly going to be a community that cares for each other, we will listen to each other, give grace when needed, and not look at difference as reason to raise fists.
So, I hope that when some folks look to censure difference out of fear, we respond like Marsha P Johnson would have and “pay it no mind.”
— Matthew Moulton, Terre Haute
