Coach has major impact on students
During my short 17 years of life, I have been a part of numerous sports teams and have experienced a wide variety of coaches while on each one of those teams. Soccer, basketball, football, track and field, and my most recent adventure, wrestling. Arguably one of the teams that has had the most impact on my life, as well as for countless others, all begins with the man who is the head coach of the Terre Haute South wrestling team, Mr. Gabe Cook.
There is much to be said about coach Cook as a mentor, a coach, as a father, and also as a person. As an African-American who participates in wrestling, there are often moments when it feels like I’m a stranger within this sport. I have gone to several tournaments where I am the only person of color. Despite this, I have felt nothing but included in this sport because of the actions of coach Cook. This sentiment is also felt by the several other African Americans on the team. Our team in this 2020-21 season was composed of nearly 20% African Americans, a stark contrast to the school’s average of 7%. No matter a person’s race, gender, ethnicity, or social status, coach Cook has proven time and time again that his main goal is to help the development of the youth within this community not just to make them better wrestlers, but better people as well.
This fact is exemplified by the progress and growth that I’ve seen many of the underclassmen on the team undergo throughout my time as a member of the team. The lessons taught to us about staying determined, fighting to the end, and accomplishing things never dreamed of before have all had astounding impacts on us. Kids who were once just living life just because they had nothing else to do are now enjoying it and looking forward to what the next day will bring. Thoughts like “Why am I going to school tomorrow?” turn into “What new moves will I learn at practice? Why don’t I push myself a little harder today? I want to be great.” The time that he has spent meticulously planning ways for us to improve day in and day out is nothing short of amazing. I have seen this behavior with more than just wrestlers.
On many occasions, I have seen coach Cook encouraging students in the weight room, checking up on his peers, and helping those around him. These are traits that through coach Cook’s modeling have spread to myself and several of my peers not only on the mat, but in the classroom.
Coach Cook and the staff that he has assembled have an undeniable impact on the student body at Terre Haute South.
— Mekhi Moore, Student athlete
Terre Haute South
