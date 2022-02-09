Voter suppression does not exist
In 2018, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won reelection. The margin of victory wasn’t much. It was only 220K. Imagine if Democrats had been able to hit up the homeless areas and nursing homes of Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Imagine that they had been able to get ballots into the hands of the homeless and the old folk — and at the very last minute, right up to election day. Me, I think they would have flipped it.
A pack of cheap smokes will get you more than a few homeless votes. Nursing home residents, well, you know, they’re lonely and stuff. A smiley, friendly ballot harvester will brighten up their day. Democrats have no problem doing these things because they believe they are morally superior. In the words of one of their heroes, Malcolm X, “Whatever it takes.”
Democrats want you to believe that the more votes that are cast, then the more democracy we have. To this end, it follows that voting should be as easy as ordering a pizza. What it boils down to is they want you to believe vote suppression and voter suppression are one and the same. Yeah, duh, there is only one darn letter of difference.
Many of the people belonging to the groups I have mentioned don’t want to vote, aren’t interested — and often don’t even know that there is an election. You can’t suppress the vote of someone who is not interested in voting. Which leads me to the crux of this letter: There is no such thing as voter suppression. Voting does take — gasp — a small amount of effort. With early voting now, it’s a piece of cake. I might add that certain minority folk routinely make dentist appointments and — miraculously — are able to show up at the appointed time, so why can’t they do the same with voting?
I challenge any wacko lefty lib out there to give me the name of a Texan who, right now, at this very minute, wants to vote in November but won’t be able to because of the “restrictive, Jim Crow 2.0” law that Texas supposedly has. Name and details. I am waiting.
— James Toops, Terre Haute
Trump continues election delusion
Trump has just said at a rally that he would pardon all those who were “unfairly prosecuted” in the Jan 6 Capitol riot. These people were tried and convicted of breaking actual laws and got real penalties in a court of law in many jurisdictions. This is the definition of a gangster thug of a president who is extremely dangerous, and he has fooled the party of “law and order” that he is their hero.
I hope the Jan. 6 committee gathers enough evidence against him to stop him before he wrecks the country again. To pardon those who brazenly attacked the Capitol to stop a legal transfer of power is inviting total anarchy. He is deluded about the 2020 election and he is conning the Republican Party.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
