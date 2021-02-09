Will our senators choose courage or cowardice?
An open letter to Sens. Braun and Young:
On the day I write this (Jan. 31) in 1945, a column of GI prisoners marched out of Stalag IIIc on the Oder River, and soon encountered a Soviet tank patrol of Marshal Zhukov’e 5th Shock Army. Stalin had ordered Soviet soldiers that had surrendered to be killed, and the tanks opened fire. Just in front of my father’s position in the column, 30 U.S. GI’s died in the fusillade before a British officer reached the tank commander and halted the slaughter.
My father had already survived hand-to-hand combat against the 1st SS Panzer and 17th SS Panzer Grenadier divisions at Mortain, France. He was in the second platoon of the spearhead that broke the Siegfried Line north of Aachen. Then, some military genius ordered him to lead his squad across a plowed field in a company-strength attack against a Nazi battalion dug in and reinforced with heavy weapons. It did not go well. His platoon leader and two scouts from his squad advanced and were shredded by a MG-42, along with some who tried to run. Face down in a depression with bullets missing by inches, he became a guest of der Führer.
Because of bravery and sacrifice of all who served in WWII, we have enjoyed “Pax Americana” — 71 years of relative peace, unprecedented prosperity, and stunning scientific advances under our global leadership. But, under Trump since 2016 we have descended into isolationism, populism, racism, lies, scapegoating and the collapse of our international authority.
You know perfectly well from the election officials of all 50 states and a comparable number of judges — a great many of them Republicans — that the election was conducted according to the rules and that President Biden won handily. You also know that Trump violated his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by arranging and encouraging the coup on Jan. 6 that attempted to overthrow the legitimate election. If that is not an impeachable offense, what is?
I understand why Republicans in Congress fear Trump’s mob. But, I learned in seventh grade that bullies are cowards, and one good punch will send them running. If Trump is impeached and barred from ever holding office, his supporters will fade away and our nation — and especially the Republican Party — will be free from him.
To preserve our Constitution, you don’t have to face a Nazi MG-42 or Soviet tank like my father and so many other GIs did to secure Pax Americana. You just have to vote the evidence, not your fear.
The worst that can happen is that you move on to a well-paid career as a Washington lobbyist and a page in the second volume of “Profiles in Courage”. But, if you vote your fear, you will earn a page in “Profiles in Pusillanimity”. You must decide soon.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
Why are some bank lobbies still closed?
We have well-proven concerns over this virus because many of us have either lost friends or loved ones to it.
However, can someone explain to me why we can go to the grocery and other kinds of stores, even visit the library, but we can’t get in the bank lobbies?
i think I have the best bank in the valley. I tell people that, but i don’t understand this behavior toward customers.
I have a good guess what some of the problem might be. It’s because common sense isn’t very common anymore.
— Judie Prewett, Terre Haute
Demand removal for seditious acts
The 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States says in Section 3;
“No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in Insurrection or Rebellion against the same, or given Aid or Comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress May by a vote of two-thirds of each house remove such a disability.”
Representatives in Congress and U.S. senators know that the election was fair and that no irregularities occurred. Trump started the lie in the summer that election was going to be “rigged” or “fixed” if he did not win.
One of Trump’s “perfect” conversations, like the one that caused his first impeachment, caused a riotous act of sedition and death in the Capitol building upholding his lie. Any senator or congressman who insists that the election or the voting was illegal is committing sedition and supports Trump and his riot. The U.S. Constitution dictates that they must leave their office.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
