False divisions plague America
There is so much polarization in America based on false divisions of conservative and liberal ideologies. There are other serious alternatives for defining a person’s or a group’s politics. What do we want to liberate? What do we want to conserve?
In high school biology we learn about evolutionary theory and creationism creating a conflict in our minds. When confronted with fossil evidence in favor of evolution some responded by saying that the “devil put them (fossils) in the ground” for us to misguide us and push us to hell. Really?
An alternative view of this is that without denying the supernatural view of hell or heaven we must realize that we do create hell on this Earth when we don’t have compassion for the disabled, the homeless or the hungry. The pandemic is a glaring example that millions of people lost jobs for no fault of their own.
Another lesson from this pandemic is that while we cherish individual liberty, an individual’s right ends and other people’s right begins when that individual decides not to wear a mask for that individual does not have the right to infect others. We chose: “we, the people” not “me, the people.”
It is our choice — conserve the old belief or embrace new knowledge. But there is a third alternative — reject literalism and think deep what the purpose of religion is. Religion means how we treat each other. That in turn means all humans were created equal, i.e. with few exceptions due to genetic defects the capacity to learn is the same in all humans — Black, white, brown or any other color of the skin.
The devil we speak of is our enemy dividing us due to our religious, racial, caste or class identities. My love for America kept on growing since I immigrated here more than half a century ago. I saw progress for human rights in so many ways. America brought awareness about the plight of the handicapped and provided facilities for them. The handicap parking, ramps to enter or exit in buildings are a reminder that the handicap person could be us or a family member, or a friend. Or a gay person or a transgender individual could be in our own families. We cannot or should not disown them.
To improve equality and justice most states instituted affirmative action. All these cost money and the society (taxpayers) willingly (liberal) or unwillingly (conservative) have to share the cost. These are the glaring examples of America’s highest ideals. Don’ destroy them by reversing the course. Those unwilling must know that excessive wealth will not go with them when they die.
How relevant are the words of the great soul, Gandhi, in today’s politics when he condemned politics without principle; pleasure without conscience; wealth without work; knowledge without character; business without morality; science without humanity; and worship without sacrifice. Are these conservative or liberal?
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
