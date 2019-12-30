Work to revive U.S. patriotism
When, how and why has patriotism come to be such an unpleasant concept to the left? If anything, we need to work to revive patriotism and its ideals in this country.
From the outset, let me state that when invoking patriotism, it is simply that and has nothing to do with the unpleasantness that detractors want to associate with the word. As defined by the Merriam Webster dictionary — love for or devotion to one’s country. This is not a perfect country but the United States has done great things. Overall, this is a country of unrivaled freedom, liberty and opportunity.
In the rush for better education, we have lost some of the civics lessons that are so very important. There is nothing wrong with including the Pledge of Allegiance in school. We should encourage the signing of patriotic songs there as well.
Even if you do not love all that is the United States, at least show respect for the freedoms it provides. Patriotism is not a flaw but rather a way to honor over 200 years of being able to be judged as the individual instead of some group, religion, race, etc. you may be a part of.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.