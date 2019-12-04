Vaping technology can be responsible
As the owner of Indy E Cigs, an Indiana-based vape retail, wholesale, and manufacturing business here in Indiana, I welcome the continuing discussion about vaping and our shared public health.
From conversations with customers and former customers, it is clear that e-cigarettes can aid people who are trying to quit smoking. It is also clear that irresponsible vendors and their black market products are harming Hoosiers and distorting the discussion.
This year, I testified before the General Assembly’s Summer Study Committee examining vaping and participated in a constructive conversation about progress on this issue.
I applaud Indiana lawmakers and the governor’s office for eschewing knee-jerk reactions and taking their time to gather information and listen to diverse voices.
Clearly, industry issues exist requiring the public and private sector conversations currently taking place.
We must eliminate illegal products and punish bad actors who are acting contrary to Indiana law while putting profits above Hoosiers’ health.
Collectively, we can combat youth use with sensible regulation, rigorous education, and strong enforcement. We need not eliminate the entire legitimate vaping industry.
By working together, we can avoid the imposition of punitive taxation to penalize conscientious adults who choose vapor products over deadly combustible tobacco. As a young entrepreneur, I embrace the responsibility that comes with having a small business in this industry.
If used properly and regulated in a reasonable fashion, vape technology can have a positive public health impact with a combined and attainable goal of youth prevention and adult cessation.
— Shadi Khoury, Owner, Indy E-Cigs, Indianapolis
Appreciation for $20,000 grant
The reTHink Inc. team wants to thank Wabash Valley Community Foundation for the 20,000 grant toward making of the reTHink Headquarters.
This Headquarters will be a multipurpose space hosting an innovative kind of recycling center, community kitchen, a zero-waste shop, and a library of Things.
Currently, reTHink has four community gardens in the Ryves neighborhood, and holds Super Diggers Salsa Club, cooking classes at HOPE Community Center and has a composting program where Hauteans can compost all their food waste for $5 a month.
For any questions please
contact me at bethechange@wabashrethinks.com.
— Shikha Bhattacharyya, President, reTHink Inc.
