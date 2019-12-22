Trump the best since Reagan
When Democrats start waving the Constitution, you can bet they know that they are in deep doo-doo with the mainstream public. Otherwise, they pay no attention to the Constitution and look at it as being restrictive to their purposes.
George Bakken on Dec. 19 tries to impress us with his vast knowledge of history and of the Constitution. He left out a few facts which did not suit his political goal. In history he left out that Pontius Pilate gave Christ more opportunity to defend himself before being crucified than our illustrious Democratic House of Representatives gave President Trump before passing articles of impeachment. They have grasped about for three years trying to find some pretense to impeach President Trump.
He says President Trump asserts he is above the law and not answerable to Congress — in effect, “Dictator Perpetuo.” With all his knowledge, Mr. Bakken seems to have forgotten that there are three branches of the US government. One of the main duties of the judicial branch is to adjudicate differences between the executive and the legislative branches.
Mr. Bakken and the Democratic House of Representatives fancy themselves to be prosecutor, judge and jury and if anyone opposes them they are un-American, a dictator. Every president in history has claimed executive privilege for their private consultations with members of their administration. The Democrats refused the opportunity to have the judicial branch decide what the president must furnish to the House of Representatives, they are the dictators.
Mr. Bakken, your no-doubt-to-you glorious Obama/Clinton administration is likely to be found to be the most corrupt administration in at least 100 years. Starting with the IRS, which has already been settled with a huge penalty being paid, but unfortunately Lois Lerner was not sent to prison. Numerous members of the Obama justice department, FBI and the CIA have been relieved of duty and are under criminal investigation with indications that the corruption leads right to the very top. There are even indications the FISA court may be corrupt.
I don’t know of any Republicans holding their noses about supporting President Trump. I guess you are too busy to see any of President Trump’s rallies where thousands of people stand in line for hours, some camping out overnight, to get in and an equal number stand outside in the cold, rain, heat, whatever the weather is to hear and support him. He has done more to advance the USA than any president since President Reagan despite constant resistance and harassment of the Democrats.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
McConnell will need protection
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will need Secret Service protection when he finally puts to an end in January 2020 this Trump removal from office nonsense. Unhinged radical half-wits will go ballistic when the Senate finally slaps down the House.
As has been done in the past, they will surround his home. They will attempt to terrorize the man and his wife. It is now imperative, here in December, for the United States Secret Service to launch those initiatives necessary to protect McConnell and his family from these left-wing lunatic types.
After all, it is they who yelled last spring at the man’s house in one of their psychotic outbursts that the “mother-f#%&er” must be stabbed in the heart.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
