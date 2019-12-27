Time to drain that swamp
In rebuttal to some of the letters submitted by the uninformed, under-formed and ill-informed Trump haters. We submit our views on our country’s dilemma.
As you know, we give hell to the Democrats literally every day for being so blind to their party’s constant lies and promises of evidence against Trump, which they never produce, yet they still buy it every time.
Problem is, we are doing the exact same thing.
All these corrupt, traitor elitists are still walking free, still lying and most are still being paid by our tax dollars.
Drain the swamp all sounds good, but when do we actually break ground here?
When do the charges start being made?
When do we ever get to see any justice?
So far, all we have seen is people making idiots of themselves.
These people have been making idiots of themselves their entire careers now and are still becoming millionaires off our taxes.
We are tired of hearing “timing is the issue.”
As we have said to the Democrats for three years now, if you have any proof, let’s see it.
We now say to you, President Trump, and all the Republicans, if you have any proof, let us see it and start draining this corrupted swamp that used to be “of the people” and “for the people.”
While we thank you for all you have done for our economy, we the people are literally starving to death for justice.
We are a Nation split right down the middle, and ready to explode from the total lack of any justice in our very own government.
So either start charging these crooked establishment members, or shut up about draining the swamp.
Patience is not are strong suit.
Also, you know when we elected Trump, we knew he was somewhat conceited, arrogant, self-centered, married, divorced, re-married, had had failures, bankruptcies. He was not the perfect man, But he was the perfect man needed at that time, and now.
We the people elected Trump, because most of all, he’s not a politician, he’s not part of the good Ol’ boys establishment. He owed no favors (except to his voters). He can’t be bought, he’s was a multi-millionaire already. He’s a wise, hard-nosed, proven businessman. He had experience dealing with foreign countries. He’s not a polished orator like the counterfeit Obama.
He speaks to “we the people.” He’s a Christian, he’s a patriotic American, he believes in, and supports, our Constitution. He believes that any and all immigrants wanting to become Americans should enter our country legally, not sneak in and milk our welfare system dry, dishonor our flag and our culture, etc. He’s against abortion, and taxpayers paying for abortion. He stands and honors our flag, our national anthem, and he believes in “In God We Trust.”
He’s a genuine, patriotic American.
— John C. Thiel and W.P. Thiel, Terre Haute
Impeachment stain permanent
Once the U.S. House of Representatives votes “yes” to impeach a POTUS (Johnson in 1868, Clinton in 1998, Trump in 2019), the “stain” of having been impeached remains on his record permanently and cannot be erased. Nixon resigned as POTUS in 1974 prior to being impeached.
The U.S. Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the 100 U.S. Senators (67 of them) to convict (find guilty of the charge or charges) in a Senate trial presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
The penalty for a guilty verdict is automatic removal from office as POTUS. There is no appeal. The vice president is then sworn in as the new POTUS. If the POTUS is found not guilty in the trial, he remains in office; however, the “stain” never goes away.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
