The precedent of dictatorship
We’ve seen this show before.
The Roman Republic had prospered since its founding as a democracy in 509 BC. It greatly expanded its wealth and territory. Nothing in the Classical World was more coveted than Roman Citizenship.
But, after nearly 500 years of greatness, Gaius Julius Caesar returned from the Gallic wars. He added France and large parts of Britain and Germany to the lands of Rome.
This gained him great military strength and populist support. Crossing the Rubicon, he entered Rome, defeated the Senate, and with populist support was appointed “dictator perpetuo” (dictator for life) in 45 BC.
You know the story from Shakespeare or the movie “Cleopatra”. On the Ides of March, 44 BC, lacking an impeachment mechanism, a faction of the Roman senators assassinated him. But the precedent was set and democracy was dead. Following a bloody civil war, Octavian (Caesar Augustus) became the second in the string of Roman dictators — some good, most not. Rome, no longer great, began to collapse in 180 AD under the dictator Commodus and his successors, and ceased to exist in 480 AD.
Despite “dictator perpetuo” Benito Mussolini’s 20th century pledge to “Make Rome Great Again,” it remains a bit player in world affairs.
Those who do not study history are condemned to repeat it.
“Gaius” Donald Trump asserts he is above the law, and not answerable to Congress — in effect, “dictator perpetuo”. As for Gaius Julius Caesar, a majority of the Senate fears the populists and refuses to support the Constitution.
If Trump is not removed from office, the precedent for dictatorship is set, and none can say his successors “nay.”
I look forward a few years to when Trump’s supporters realize he’s just a skilled con artist. He has only benefited his wealthy friends, American and otherwise. Then, President Ocasio-Cortez will send her minions to the United Nations General Assembly to offer millions in foreign aid to any country that will trump up extraditable charges on her political opponents or their financial backers.
Meanwhile, the ill-gotten fortunes of the uber-rich will be confiscated to pay off the national debt. Sorry my friends, none can say her “nay.”
I urge my Republican friends who are holding their noses and supporting Trump out of party loyalty to carefully consider their actions in the light of history. Be careful what you wish for ... you may get it.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
The Santa clause
Been thinking. Santa exchanges presents and gifts for good behavior, right?
Isn’t this a quid pro quo? I say, impeach Santa now!
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
