The necessity of institutions
A society organizes its needs through the development of institutions. Institutions are part of social life. Over time a need is met through various creative ways to address that need until there is a gathering of accepted norms, systems and solutions. Take for example our educational system. It has evolved from learning at home, to individual schoolhouses, to consolidation and onto the higher educational system we have today, as well as having developed a myriad of other learning options. The central focus of the educational system is to teach our citizenry how to survive and thrive in society. Although imperfect, the current educational system is how this country has met its need to pass on knowledge.
Healthy social institutions are generally organic, meaning that they are fluid and open to change, modification and adjustment. It is generally thought that there is a direct correlation between the openness of an institution and its health as a social system. So, when differing ideas and opinions are presented and traditional systems are challenged, open and honest evaluation can occur.
In the last three years our institutions have come under attack.
The current Secretary of Education appears to be more a proponent of private education than public education.
The discipline of military personnel governed by long-established military protocol has been overridden by presidential pardons.
This calls into question what these pardoned service men are expected to do to support the president in the 2020 election.
Our political system has been reduced to a sporting event where winning at any cost is more important than governing. We are encouraged to see our judicial system as either politicians in robes or simply a means to squash change and ensure the status quo.
Our economic situation is shaken by the belief that we are being used and taken advantage of by foreign countries; hence, tariffs and trade wars are a necessity in protecting our fiscal balance.
We are encouraged to doubt science and trade scientific rigor for gut feelings and belief systems from the Middle Ages.
And perhaps most importantly, we are urged to distrust the media as being fake without an understanding that information needs to be verified and shared truth is used to unify through reliability.
We must not throw the baby out with the bath water. Because we don’t like what’s going on doesn’t mean that the entire institution is rigged. Because we disagree with decisions made by our institutions does not mean that the institution is corrupt. It is important to think critically and identify both that which works and that which needs work. We must never fall victim to thinking that an institution or all institutions are corrupt.
Social institutions are those pillars that hold this country together. Without agreed upon systems and methods to educate, protect, care for, research and share information with one another, our society would fragment, and chaos would prevail. And thus, chaos simply opens the doors to following anyone who promises safety and security.
Fix our institutions, be critical of our institutions, work within our institutions but, don’t be foolish enough to think that we can live without our institutions.
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
Why TIF funds for police station?
The move to the Tribune-Star building on South Seventh Street will be a positive one for the Terre Haute police. However, why is the city proposing to use TIF money to pay for it? The city just imposed a new income tax on wages for security, jail and police. Why take the police station costs out of the money set aside for new businesses downtown? It is not a business.
The city did not help Commonwealth Companies with TIF money and they turned the organization down to transform, save and update the downtown historical YMCA building. They were not even asking for TIF money. There is an empty lot next to this building for sale; they probably would have bought it for parking. If there was ever a place to use TIF money, that would be it.
So why does the city get TIF money? It is confusing what is happening with Terre Haute.
Please, will the City Council address these issues.
— DJ Bland, Terre Haute
