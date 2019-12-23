Taxpayers getting dumped on again
Once again, taxpayers in Terre Haute are saddled with the cost of cleaning up pollutants dumped by a poorly regulated corporation. Construction of the sanitary sewer lift station will cost an additional $5 million because of groundwater contaminated with creosote, likely a gift from the Western Tar Products Corp. (Tribune-Star, Dec 17, 2019). Will the corporation be held accountable for its toxic legacy? Not likely.
Much of the toxin dumping in Terre Haute occurred before the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1970. Congress authorized the agency to develop regulations for handling hazardous waste. In 1980, Congress created the “Superfund,” which empowered the EPA to clean up hazardous sites and go after polluters. Sensible regulations and the Superfund have reduced toxin exposure in Terre Haute and alleviated some of the financial burden (corporate welfare) borne by taxpayers.
Ill-advisedly, EPA protections are being eroded. Elimination of “unnecessary” regulations allows for more leakage from coal-ash storage sites (think arsenic and mercury), dumping of pollutants into waterways, and release of sulfur dioxide into the air.
Guess who will pay for the predictable cleanup.
By the way, creosote is a known carcinogen that also causes kidney and liver damage.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Appreciation to WVCF for funds
The Council on Domestic Abuse Inc. would like to thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for funding our Shelter Recreation Project. The $10,956 awarded to enhance our backyard space will be used by 35 shelter residents daily, along with survivors and their children visiting for support groups and case management services. The funds were used to purchase six benches for outdoor support groups, commercial grade swings, rubber mulch for the playground, new outdoor security cameras, and children’s supplies for daily activities.
Thanks to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, the yard space at CODA’s shelter has been completely transformed. Also, thank you to the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department for partnering with us to promote health and wellness during children’s groups at shelter. We greatly value our community partners and volunteers.
Anyone interested in sharing your interests or hobbies with a support group can email Bronze Bostick at volunteercoordinator@codaterrehaute.org.
Survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault can receive services by calling CODA’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-566-CODA or 812-232-1736. CODA’s website is www.codaterrehaute.com or visit us on Facebook for more information.
— Sarah Campbell, Terre Haute
III
