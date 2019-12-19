Shakespeare is still appropriate
Seemingly, this “is the winter of our discontent.” Not as professed by Shakespeare in “Richard III,” but by Steinbeck in his novel by the same name, for the former has a positive twist where the latter is emblematic of a melodramatic life. The last three years are wrought with angst brought about by Trump, the personification of Shakespeare’s tragedies. We now live in a continuum of Shakespearean-like plays where tragedy befalls all that encompass the leader’s ego and/or desire.
So, what to do? Perhaps the reckoning lies in the play “Macbeth,” where three weird sisters are found huddled over a cauldron filled with the scale of a dragon, witch’s mummified flesh, a Jew’s liver and a sundry of similar potions. In “Macbeth” the sisters convince Macbeth to murder the king. Although, if my memory is correct the sisters were without names. In our current tragedy the names of those huddled or the co-conspirators are readily apparent, those being Mick Mulvaney, Rudy Giuliani and William Barr (toss-up with Mike Pompeo). The reason that Giuliani wasn’t listed first was because the second sister had the best line for this metaphor: “Fair is foul and foul is fair”, a Trump axiom or standard for which his world revolves.
It’s time to move on with the comparison to Macbeth, time for the killing of the king. “Whoa,” you may say, “Trump told of a killing on Fifth Avenue in jest, only to make a point about presidential power; he hasn’t killed anyone.”
My argument would be go tell that to the Kurds or the Ukrainians who were without U.S. aid. But, we digress from our own current-day tragedy.
Now we embark on a literary no-no, the mixing of metaphors. It’s time to compare Hamlet’s musing and the rubbing of his friend’s unfleshed skull to Trump’s Twitter account. As Hamlet rubs and attempts to deal with life and its humanity, Hamlet is shaken with life’s vanity and his own mortality. When Trump tweets night after night and day after day, he continues to expose his selfishness and lack of the quality that could make him human and even mortal. Trump’s vainglory destroys the synapse of a caring mind.
“Now was the middle of night ... and wicked dreams abuse men’s minds asleep ...” Now the real questions must be dealt with: How do we get from regicide as evidenced in “Macbeth” to Trump and his wicked pawns (sisters)? Is it just hyperbole to equate regicide to Trump’s conduct? Does the conspiring of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth equal all of Trump’s misdeeds? Is treacherous conduct treasonous?
To bring this soliloquy to an end, which assumes someone is listening to my thoughts, the king in “Macbeth” equates to his nation. The presidency of the United States in which Trump is merely a vassal is the nation. The literal death of the king equates to death of a nation and the treasonous conduct of Trump in the totality of his misdeeds may be the end to this nation.
The knife has been drawn ready to plunge. Will someone or something wake us from this wicked dream before “the wolf (Russian bear) or the murderer is abroad.”
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
