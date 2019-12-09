Property owners only should vote
I agree with Gene Knoefler, who recently wrote in Readers’ Forum that property owner taxpayers should be approving the new tax, and not just anyone, particularly non-property owners who do not pay real estate taxes since the funding for schools come from property taxes.
It was that way, once, until 1828. The founding fathers had voting requirements that only property owners could vote and the age requirement was 21. They believed, in my opinion, that one had to have “skin” in the game in order to vote or in other words had to pay property taxes in order to vote.
Over half of our property taxes go to support the schools, and it will be the property owners who pay the new tax.
I know others will argue they pay it in the form of rent as people who own rentals pay more in taxes, but that is something open for debate as people without children in school paying taxes to the school for, what? This hits retirees and the elderly the most. Just saying.
— Michael WIlson, Marshall, Ill.
