Will the House of Representatives impeach Trump? You bet they will.
Will the Senate find him guilty and remove Trump from office? Not a chance.
Why are we doing this is the question that needs an answer.
Let’s look back at the framers of our Constitution and their thoughts and experiences to start with. Our founding fathers had just gotten rid of a King and were pretty much fed up with basically being enslaved by the leader of a country whose power came not from the people but from ancestry. Their reason for forming a government with three branches was to protect themselves and their descendants from an uncertain future.
Unlike most people in the United States today, their freedom was new and worth protecting. I said most people because there have been many immigrants that have arrived at our borders since our founding fathers, because of political oppression in their home country. We can only hope that we don’t become immigrants to another country in the future because of political oppression in our own country brought about by the current political climate in this country.
Remember Hitler came to power with only 37% of the vote. Since history is not a subject that is fully addressed in today’s school system, it could happen here. History can and will repeat itself unless the public is aware of the past and are willing to stand up and fight for our future.
What is the best way we as Americans can prevent our future from turning against us? First listen to our politicians, I mean listen to them speak and listen carefully to what they are actually saying, and fact check, fact check, fact check. Listen to the men and women themselves and make up your own mind about who is speaking sincerely about their beliefs and how they match your own personal beliefs. Don’t be afraid to stand out in a crowd. Mob rule is crazy and never leads to anything good. It doesn’t matter how hard or loud you yell to lock ‘em up, be it Hillary or Trump, it can’t be done without a fair trial. We can thank the framers of our Constitution for that.
“ACT.” That is our only defense against the issues we face today. Study the actual facts from what we have heard, using our heads or our hearts either way, and make our own decisions as to what we believe is right for ourselves and our country.
“NEXT.” Contact your house members and senators. If you agree or don’t agree with them tell them.
Finally, remind them you are their employer and the next election you can work to see that they’re fired. This was written primarily to the middle class of America. The group that can control American politics if they are willing to stand up and be heard. The far left and far right are the minority in this country, but they are often the only voices you hear.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Impeachment good for health
Been watching the hearings and every time I hear a Democrat say no one is above the law and we are protecting the Constitution, I break out into a real hearty laugh.
I’ve even lowered my blood pressure! I guess the Dems are good for something.
— Mark Burns, Terre Haute
