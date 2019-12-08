Keeping Christmas in mind year round
This is the time of year when the days grow shorter. Each year the Christmas season seems to grow longer. Christmas is probably the most celebrated holiday. About one-third of the world’s population celebrates the birth of Christ. In this country, the proportion rises to about 90 percent.
Over the years a number of traditions have attached themselves to Christmas. This is a letter about one of those — the Christmas tree.
Like some traditions so much a part of Christmas today, this is something that is actually older than Christmas. From ancient times Egyptian, Roman, Germanic and Celtic cultures hung wreaths on doors, boughs over windows or brought trees inside the house. These were evergreens and done near the winter solstice to celebrate the end of the year, the start of a new one and the return of widespread greenery that would come with spring.
It was in Germany in the 16th century that these trees began to be associated with Christmas. Christians associated the three sides of the evergreen tree to the holy trinity of Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Early Christmas Trees were decorated with apples to symbolize Man’s fall in the Garden of Eden. Christians came to see the evergreen tree as a symbol of Jesus, hope and everlasting life. Legend has it that Martin Luther, the 16th Century Protestant reformer, first added lights to the tree. After walking through the woods one night and being in awe of the stars of the heavens, he introduced candles to the Christmas tree.
This remained a mainly German tradition until the 1840s. Queen Victoria of England married a German of noble blood, Albert. Prince Albert introduced German tradition of a Christmas tree to the royal household. From there, the idea began spread across England and to America. Europeans tended to like a tree that could be set on a table and about 4 feet high. Americans came to like their trees bigger, stretching from floor to ceiling.
Up until the late 1800s homemade ornaments like popcorn garlands, fruit and cookies were the norm. Germans introduced glass Christmas ornaments. More recently various plastic ornaments have been added. With the introduction of electricity, lights to decorate the tree were not far behind to replace candles. Some versions go back to the 1880’s though the flame shaped variety that are common today were first seen in the 1920s.
As Christmas trees became more popular, capitalism was not far behind and the first commercially sold Christmas trees became available in the 1850s. Sales of real trees are fairly steady totaling between 25 to 35 million per year for the last 15 years.
Artificial trees were first sold in the 1880s. These were goose feathers tied to metal frames. From there the technology evolved to where now they are very realistic looking. Sales of artificial trees have grown to more than 20 million per year. Pre-lit artificial trees were first seen in the 1990s. These have become increasingly popular in the 21st century.
At the root of it all is the birth of Jesus. It is his life and message that we celebrate at Christmas. Whatever our own traditions and customs may be we shouldn’t forget the message of faith, love and peace that Christ embodies.
It is a happy holiday though I prefer to say Merry Christmas. Almost all of us are all better people at Christmas. We smile a little bigger. We laugh a little deeper. We are more charitable. We are nicer and more courteous. We, each and every one of us, take a little more interest in our fellow man. It is a season of giving but it is about more than just presents. Let each of us give of ourselves to those around us our time and good cheer.
Why only during the Christmas season are we a bit more like the people we should and want to be? Christmas is not only an event. It is also a state of mind. We need to keep it in our mind and heart all the year through.
Merry Christmas! May there be peace on earth and good will toward all.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
