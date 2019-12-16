Is it science or just marketing?
A few years ago, the CBS Evening News ran a story about a 50ish woman who was going into dementia. Her doctor took her off the cholesterol lowering statin she was on, and she recovered her memory skills in a few months. Given that statins have a profound effect on lipid metabolism and that much of the dry weight of the brain is made up of various lipids, it makes sense that in this particular woman the statin was responsible for her memory loss.
Refuting this kind of public concern about statins and memory loss was an article appearing in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, volume 74, issue 21, 26 November 2019, pages 2569-2571, “Effects of Statins on Memory, Cognition, and Brain Volume in the Elderly.”
This expensive, statistically sound, and thorough study observed several brain related parameters in more than 1,000 elderly patients on statins over a period of 6 years and found no link between statins and memory decline. One critical point is that it covered the age range of 70-90 years, but many people on statins are much younger than that and their metabolism is higher. Sometimes the side effect of a drug is not due to the actual original drug but to its metabolite. (Example: acetaminophen turned into the liver toxic N-acetyl-p-benzoquinoneimine, some people make more of it than others and their dosing should be different, if at all. This would involve the genetic understanding of the patient, which is not standard practice.)
This academically impressive study ignored the most critical piece of data available, the outlier, the woman who had her memory restored when the statin was removed. She should have had her genetic makeup carefully studied. This way we might be able to identify sub-populations where statins could cause mental decline.
When it is an advantage to the pharmaceutical industry they do look at the outliers. Case in point were those rare people that when exposed to HIV did not die from AIDS. Scientists were all over the genetic map of those survivors to try to develop new drugs and they did. Those are the CCR5 receptor antagonists. But if looking at an outlier might hurt the market, there is no money or push in that direction.
It is like this: Someone finds a needle. Then the scientists say, well a needle may or may not really exist, we will do a study to find out. So to study the matter they take a sample out of a large hay stack. No needle here. See, needles do not exist. What sometimes passes for science really is not science, it’s marketing.
— Richard D. Blythe, Terre Haute
Dear Wabash Valley:
I speak for my parents, Mose and Susie Nasser, when we say “thank “you for the many years as a choice for your furniture and appliance needs. The many friendships, professional connections and memories serve as a wealth we will cherish forever.
Thank you for a great 92 years,
— The Mose and Susie Nasser Family
(Submitted by Kathy Nasser Carney)
Terre Haute
