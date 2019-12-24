Impeachment changes plenty
Well, when talking impeachment, it’s better than another poll or sitting down in a coffee shop with a bunch of guys who know far more about the 1999 and the 2019 NFL draft than they do about United States history or the U. S. Constitution.
I’m speaking of, “Wabash Valley impeachment take: This changes nothing /Voters, professors say this won’t remove president, won’t move the needle” by Alex Modesitt, Trib-Star, Dec. 19, 2019.
The “changes nothing” subhead is patently wrong. The 45th President of the United States was impeached on the night before this story appeared. This is only the third time in all of American history this has happened. It’s now in the books. It will be in the books as long as American history is written.
So the needle of history did move and now it has come to a rest. It points for all time on Donald Trump as a president who was charged with actions in office rising to a level necessitating two articles of impeachment against him. Donald Trump will now be tried for those actions in the Senate of the United States. Congress establishes itself as a coequal branch of government. Not a small thing.
James Taylor was interviewed in this story and had this to say: “Trump clearly abused the power of the presidency in his dealing with Ukraine and obstructed Congress’ ability to provide oversight of the executive branch.” The facts, the evidence, the testimony of a range of officials under oath, clearly established this. A large majority in the House of Representatives chose to cast their votes for impeachment with these facts guiding their conscience and their duty to the Constitution.
I understand Modesitt’s leaning toward a story frame that asks, how does this all affect the next election? Horse race politics rule the media.
But this is an historic moment. It’s disconcerting to read still more on the politics of the impeachment process. For Brenda Wilson it was all (and where have you heard this before?) a “hoax.” It will reelect Trump. End of story.
Terrence Casey faults the Democrats for being “solely focused on what happened.” Well, yes, the hearings, the depositions, the evidence was what the impeachment should be about. If the President was abusing his power to influence the 2020 election and obstructed Congress in carrying out their appointed duties, I guess the majority voting to impeach was “solely focused on what happened.” And citizens should thank all who voted to impeach for that focus.
Matt Bergbower’s remarks leap entirely into the impact of it all on voters in 2020. As he puts it: “It’s all hardening Republicans’ minds in defense of the president and making passionate opinions for Democrats on their dislike for the president.” This may or may not be the political reality of today and tomorrow. What it isn’t is an analysis of what this impeachment means in terms of the U. S. Constitution and the rule of law.
The first Mayor Daley in Chicago was fond of saying, and sometimes delivering on, the idea that “Good government is good politics.” The standard operating procedure today is more like, “Bad government is good politics.” and the press, pundits and professors in these days of never-ending horse race political commentary sadly lean in and proceed to bloat cynicism.
Personally, I’m with James Taylor’s truth, “The guy broke the law.” Impeachment is a partial payment for this personal misuse of power. The needle of history now rests on this fact.
— Gary W. Daily, Terre Haute
Proposing the opposite view
Might I remind our good friend and letter writer Cathy McGuire of Terre Haute it is wrong to mislead our people.
It was Hillary Clinton that had the foreign country to aid her in the election of 2016, and it was Biden and his son who used this very same country for their advantage.
That is the actions she is pointing to when she says the Constitution is clear that elected officials are not to use their office for personal gain — right or is she saying it’s OK for Clinton and Biden to do it but not others?
As for the climate, there are as many scientists pro and con, and he has his right to support whichever one he thinks is right — as I do.
I personally do not support her views regarding people coming to our country without the proper paperwork to do so.
— Bernard Frye, Terre Haute
