Howey’s old-order GOP is long gone
After reading Brian Howey’s column of Dec. 1, I can’t but wonder if Howey doesn’t yet believe in manifest destiny. While Howey is unabashedly on the left side of most issues, he is careful not to show his hand here. He alludes to issues, but is careful not to define them too much. Such as what is the true purpose of NATO since the end of the cold war? Who would have thought in 1945 that America would still have an army in Germany 75 years later? Why should America defend Europe when the Europeans themselves don’t seem too interested? These are the types of questions he is careful not to raise, much less answer.
While Howey is unctuous in his praise of Richard Lugar, let us remember Lugar served too long. Prior to Lugar, no Indiana senator ever served longer than three terms. Homer Capehart, Vance Hartke, Birch Bayh, all were defeated in their bids for a fourth term. And for a reason. After 18 years in office, any politician is out of ideas. Maybe Lugar deserved a fourth term. But not a seventh. Lugar went along with the rush to war in 2003. I am sure Lugar knew enough history to know it would end badly. Be he either couldn’t or wouldn’t oppose it when his voice would have made a difference. He didn’t oppose the war until the damage was done and obvious. At that point it was “safe” to do so as well as expedient.
The name for the ideology that produced the Iraq war is “neo-conservatism”. The important takeaway is that it is not “conservative” at all. George W. Bush’s foreign policy was the most radical since Woodrow Wilson’s. And just as much a failure. Lugar was one of the architects of this policy. The neo-conservatives wanted America to have the same role, with the same overweening power, after the cold war as it had during the cold war. To do this required an enemy. Islamic Fundamentalism worked for while, even though Saddam was no such thing. A revitalized Russian threat has so far been a hard sell. The real threat from the Chinese was only recognized as such by Trump. And Trump has been castigated by the elites for raising the issue of just what is America’s role in the world. Is it any wonder informed voters are dubious of these same elites?
The “old Republican internationalist order” Howey waxes nostalgic about died a natural death. What has yet to be determined is what will replace it.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
No clear reason for school tax
The letter to Readers’ Forum by Charles Milner in the Nov. 28 Tribune-Star was right on about the referendum approval of the school tax. This new tax suddenly was needed after decades of operation of the school system without it. There is no clear explanation of the need.
Sure, they can scare the residents about the situation to get approval. We the property taxpayers should be approving, not just anyone, particularly non-taxpayers.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
III
