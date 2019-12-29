How to write a letter to your congressman
When presenting a problem, it is necessary to also offer a suggested solution. The listener can choose not to use your suggestion, but they are given an alternative besides becoming upset, frustrated, angry and then tuning out.
So often I hear people who are upset with the current state of affairs in our government. Regardless the issue, impeachment, budget cuts in food stamps, military expenditures, road conditions, etc., the point is to believe you can do something about it. Never feel that your vote doesn’t count, that no one hears your voice, that one person doesn’t matter. The fact is, if you believe you have power then you have power and if you believe you don’t count, then you are easily lead by giving up and giving in to someone with perceived power to control you. Passivity and surrender never controlled the future.
It goes without saying that each person needs to vote at every opportunity. However, there is another very simple way to make your voice known. Along with calling your congressmen, governor, elected official, writing them carries weight. When writing an elected official, keep it simple, short and to the point. Use good grammar, be polite, address only one issue per letter. If applicable use letterhead and include your return address, email and phone number.
You may wish to attached copies of relevant documents. Letters carry more weight than emails, and handwritten letters receive more attention than typed letters. Present your position logically, avoid emotional pleas, threats or personal criticism. Keep your message simple. Provide detail when appropriate. Use examples fittingly. Avoid vulgarity. Personal letters carry more weight than copying examples of letters. Make sure that the facts you use are correct. Thank the member for reading your letter and considering your position.
When writing a member of Congress you address the letter with “The Honorable …,” then give the room number, state either the Senate Office Building or House Office Building, then identify “United States Senate” or “United States House of Representatives” and finish with “Washington, DC 20510. Specific information regarding the names of Congressmen, their phone numbers and email addresses can be found through Google.
In conclusion, I am reminded of the words of Martin Luther King, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Take the time to let our elected officials know your thoughts, ideas and positions. Government is not something that is done to us, it is something we participate in.
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
Synopsis from the conservative trench
It’s liberating!
I am referring to letters to the editor from Walt Conner. Yes, Conservatives and Trumpys, there is no need to watch Fox News all day now or listen to Rush Limbaugh. All you have to do is to read Walt’s latest letter to the editor which is nothing more than a “cliff notes” version of Fox News spiked with Rush Limbaugh commercials.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
