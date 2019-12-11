Holcomb the right leader for Indiana
Indiana’s economic prospects have been on the rise throughout much of this century. Leading the way the last three years — by listening, gathering the facts and then taking decisive action — has been Gov. Eric Holcomb.
That is why the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has taken the rare step of a statewide endorsement, supporting Holcomb in his re-election bid. The competition, in the form of other states, is not standing still. The best way for Indiana to continue its momentum and move forward is with Holcomb’s leadership.
The accomplishments have been many — including dealing with the opioid epidemic to enacting bias crimes legislation and long-term infrastructure funding. The challenges, topped by education and workforce training to meet the needs of our workers and our businesses, are clearly part of the Governor’s agenda and focus. Positive steps have been taken, with admittedly more work yet to do.
Leadership — at companies, in communities and at the very top of state government – is more important than ever. As we prepare to enter a new decade and continue to make progress toward the Indiana Chamber’s Indiana Vision 2025 goals, we are confident that the best road forward is with Gov. Holcomb at the helm.
— Tim Haffner, board chair, Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Partner at Faegre Baker Daniels, Fort Wayne
Thumbs down on this political plot
Roger Ebert, the late movie critic, panned movies that were heavy on laughs, explosions, or both, but lacking in character development. There should be something about a character that makes you care about them, Ebert reasoned.
Such a movie is playing out in the current impeachment debacle. Between President Trump’s petulance, Nancy Pelosi’s handwringing, tense walks to the podium, and a crossfire of legal arguments from two sides equally convinced they’re right, I can’t find a character to care about.
Movie comparison aside, there is a way to be right about something. The word magnanimous comes to mind. A magnanimous person is generally the grown-up in a dispute.
Despite their hard-fought 1992 presidential election contest, Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush became close friends.
Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, after being stung by the infamous Willie Horton ads and losing his bitter 1988 presidential campaign to George Bush, said he was disappointed, but not bitter. Today bitter seems to be the default setting for whichever side doesn’t get its way.
Maybe social media caused that, or maybe our leaders were just better people then.
Returning to the movie analogy: If the current White House mess played in a theater, I’d want my money back. The characters aren’t believable, the plot’s all over the place, and the running time is way too long. Two thumbs down.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.