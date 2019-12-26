Hill innocent until he’s proven guilty
I have searched repeatedly and have found no information regarding our AG, Curtis Hill, being charged and tried for sexual battery, yet an editorial written by the Terre Haute Tribune-Star and published in Thursday’s Anderson Herald Bulletin, “A legal path to remove AG Hill”, in which your editorial board stated the following, has him thusly convicted:
• Even though a special prosecutor said he thought Hill had inappropriately touched the women, he didn’t believe there was a criminal case to be made.
• Disciplinary action must prevent him from continuing to serve in his elective office.
I am a retired senior citizen, an honorably discharged U.S. military veteran, as was my wife and most men in our family, and have never been charged with a crime. A Google search will confirm that. I have been accused of leaning so far to the right that I can’t ride a bicycle but I take no offense to that. I believe that anyone accused of any crime is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No, that’s not in our Bill of Rights, but it is a basic tenet of our legal system.
Yet Curtis Hill, of whom I know little, has been “convicted” of the allegations of sexual assault by many media outlets. Many of these outlets (I’m an avid reader of cyber and paper news coverage), however, supported a Hillary Clinton who was quoted in virtually all of them as stating, “My husband, Bill Clinton, is a man of impeccable integrity,” after he was impeached by the House for lying about sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky and other women. An impeached sexual abuser’s wife claimed he is a man of integrity and half the country supported her in her quest for the White House? Yet another man who hasn’t been charged, but only accused, by several woman at a heavily attended function of physical improprieties should be removed from office?
Perhaps you and your editorial team need a tune up on our judicial system.
— Bill Kutschera, Anderson
Repairs needed on Prairieton Road
This letter is in regards to the deplorable condition of Prairieton Road going south near the back entrance to Honey Creek Mall.
If you are heading directly south, you need to drive at a snail’s pace, so as not to damage your car. This road will not attract businesses to invest in the city of Terre Haute. With winter coming, it will become worse with bad road conditions.
We are not sure if this is the responsibility of the state, county or city. Repairs are needed soon.
— Pat and Linda O’Connell, Terre Haute
Money well spent but not on a wall
The country of New Zealand has just finished a program of buying back 50,000 guns and assault weapons in a program costing about $66 million U.S. dollars. This is after the mosque attacks in that country.
For the USA, this would be a more useful expenditure of money than spending $21.6 billion on a border wall with Mexico.
Hail to the land down under for doing something about gun violence.
The people south of the border are not coming here to shoot us up, but to escape the violence in their countries.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.