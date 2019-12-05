Grand event for Art Spaces
On behalf of Art Spaces, Inc. I would like to acknowledge the support provided by many members of the community for our annual fundraising dinner, “It Was a Very Good Year,” held in October.
First Financial Bank was our presenting sponsor for this event and we are very grateful for their leadership and generosity.
Each year several members of our community join us as “celebrity sommeliers” to introduce the carefully selected wines that accompany each amazing course that Sodexo creates. Many thanks to David Bolk, Dr. Deborah Curtis, Robert Coons and Dr. Dottie King for serving in this festive role.
Our dinner sponsors included Baesler’s Market, Big Picture, Clabber Girl, Comfort Keepers, Hank Metzger Landscape, Hendrich Title Company, Indiana State University, Joink, Providence Medical Group, Retec, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Sodexo, Taylor Siefker Williams Design Group, Templeton Coal Company, Inc., Terre Haute Regional Airport, Vectren, Wells Fargo Advisors and Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy, LLP. We are grateful for their support and participation.
Sodexo Dining Manager, Dana Babel, and her staff, and chef Matthew Ensworth provided elegant and unique cuisine and excellent service. With 2020 fast approaching it may be wise to mark your calendars now for the next “It Was a Very Good Year — A Taste of Wines with Dinner” on Oct. 17, 2020, and experience the outstanding cuisine.
We also thank the businesses and individuals that donated items and experiences for our raffle baskets and auction as well as the many companies, groups and individuals that purchased tickets.
Art Spaces is able to continue with projects and programs to benefit our city and region due to the generous support we receive from our community each year. Everyone that attended played a huge role in making it a lively and successful evening.
As we continue to plan upcoming sculptures and begin the implementation of the first phase of Turn to the River we want all of our dinner supporters to know that you are a part of all that we do. Thank you
— Andrew Theisz, board chair
— Mary Kramer, executive director,
Art Spaces, Inc.
Lessons for the Dem candidates
Since candidate Michael Bloomberg has entered the race to save the centrist swamp, candidate Elizabeth Warren responded in a very transparent manner. “Rich people may have bigger and better homes, cars, and vacations than ordinary Americans but they don’t have a bigger and better part of our democracy”!?
Of course they do. That’s why our democracy doesn’t work. Candidate Bernie Sanders understands this and has a plan to correct it. It’s more than a little late for Elizabeth to be learning it.
In solidarity with Sanders ...
— Tom Morgan, Montezuma
