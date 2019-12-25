Fine musical production at a great new facility
The Vigo County Historical Museum, in its beautiful new facility, is starting some new programs — and they are exciting.
They commissioned a new musical comedy, “Holly and Jolly’s Christmas Carols,” and the two composers also were the actors. Tristan Crutchfield and Charles James Adams are talented composers and incredible actors/musicians —and this new production was so full of energy and laughter and music.
What a production it was, even pulling the sound expert, Jesse Roberts, into interacting with the actors.
The museum’s new auditorium — excellent acoustics, comfortable new seats — what a wonderful place for the premiere of this incredible musical comedy — local composers, new production, great facility — what a way for the museum to start off in their new facility — and I asked them to consider hosting it again next holiday season, so more of you would get a chance to enjoy the comedy, the musicians, the facility, and share in the joy of Christmas.
And they said “very possibly.” So be sure to watch their publicity. The museum will be hosting other plays, speakers and musicals for all of us to enjoy.
— Philip Ewoldsen, Terre Haute
Youth rising to the moment
People like me — baby boomers (and others) — just got schooled by a 16-year-old girl from Sweden. In last summer’s Climate Action Summit address, youth activist Greta Thunberg gave passionate, even scolding speeches urging world leaders to do more about climate change.
She’s received a lot of attention from like-minded followers since then, but as TV news producer Jake Novak wrote, “Just how inspiring or even persuasive you find Greta’s speeches and overall activism likely depends on where you stand on the political spectrum.”
True, but there’s no denying that a new youth movement exists in America. Think 1968/Vietnam War/Chicago Democratic convention level protests, then add today’s 24-hour news cycle and social media. That’s a recipe for I don’t know what, but it’s hard to ignore.
It’s not just climate change. Today’s youth are demanding action on gun control, too. As someone who has lived a relatively sheltered life, it stung a little to hear Ms. Thunberg talk about how her childhood and dreams have been stolen, and realize that she has a point.
Many of Ms. Thunberg’s generation will be voting soon and some will run for political office. While they pursue needed change, I hope they will learn to moderate the emotion that fuels their passion. Gun violence, climate concerns, and national debt are challenges we all face.
There’s another challenge: holding everyone’s interest. If young people have developed short attention spans, adults aren’t much better. It may not be fair, but people lose interest (compassion fatigue) in causes regardless of their merit.
And right or wrong, being scolded by a child can wear thin on adults, even those not named Trump.
Nobody asked, but if I were to advise Greta Thunberg and her supporters, I’d urge them to channel their energy into sharp, coherent messages with a little less emotion.
I’d reference our Democratic debates and current impeachment hearings as examples of how anger run amok can repel voters when a candidate needs their attention the most.
Then I’d remind them to not only vote in elections, but run.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
