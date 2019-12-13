CPCs should not be in our schools
Crisis Pregnancy Centers should not be teaching in public schools. This is not about the people involved, who may be warm-hearted even when they lack credentials and expertise. Nor is it about a lesson plan here and there, though a good many teach fear, repression and shame.
Instead, it is about these organizations’ basic economic incentive: Teaching in public schools gives them access to federal money. And it is about their basic mission, which is not to inform students about sex and sexuality, but to inhibit.
The only way to have 100% privacy and data security, to use an analogy, is to unplug and stay offline altogether. Yet schools do not teach technological abstinence. That would be foolish. Instead, teachers teach even elementary-school children how to use the internet, to use it responsibly.
It is equally, maybe even more foolish, to teach avoidance of something as deeply human and good as sex and sexuality. Yet we allow it. We fund it. This avoidance and inhibition is not motivated by reason or facts, which weigh against these centers’ approach. It can only be motivated by a blind, narrow moralism, or, worse, by their use of our public school children — my children — as leverage for federal funds they want.
Thus, Crisis Pregnancy Centers take from us twice: They take our dollars, and they take effective sex education from our children. They should not be in our schools.
— Mark Minster, Terre Haute
Krull exposes a possible coverup
Mr. John Krull’s Dec. 6 column illustrated objective reporting on a touchy subject: Amazon and a politician have covered up the death of an Indiana employee.
All Republicans, Democrats et al should applaud the Tribune-Star for publicizing the debacles of a dead Hoosier, a wishy-washy governor, a huge company, and we greedy consumers. There’s a book here.
Is morality valid when it gets in the way of American capitalism? Sinclair Lewis and Theodore Dreiser would be shocked that our country still allows the sale of tainted, rotten activities that endanger the value of common folks.
What have judges and courts stated about this issue? Is Mr. Krull’s voice shouting in a wilderness?
— Carole Varner, Terre Haute
