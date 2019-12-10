Cigarette tax hikes: Good intentions, but bad results
The Indiana legislature is considering a proposal to triple the state’s cigarette tax — right now the lowest in the region at 99.5 cents a pack — making it higher than any neighboring state.
We all want to discourage smoking, but raising the cigarette tax on those who can least afford it is a bad idea that would not only penalize our most vulnerable citizens, but also cost Hoosier businesses — all while failing to accomplish the policy goals its supporters claim.
For starters, pushing our cigarette tax above our neighbors’ would invite those living near the state line to make a short drive across the border to buy smokes — and probably gas and snacks while they’re at it, hurting small businesses that now benefit because of the relative price advantage and depriving our state of revenue. In fact, that is precisely what has happened in New York.
New York’s highest-in-the-nation excise tax on cigarettes amounts to almost as much as the actual cost of a pack. But even with such a high rate, cigarette tax revenue declined $400 million from 2010 to 2015.
And, according to the New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2020 budget review, “Cigarette tax evasion is a serious problem in New York and throughout the Northeast. The most significant area of concern is the importation of cigarettes from low-tax states. Widespread evasion not only reduces State and local revenues, but also reduces the income of legitimate wholesalers and retailers.”
If Indiana passes this cigarette tax hike, we can expect the same phenomenon to occur here.
And, of course, any such tax increase would disproportionately harm low-income Hoosiers, who make up a large share of smokers and who can least afford the extra cost. More than 21% of Indiana adults smoke — the seventh-highest rate among the states.
Ideally, the best course would be for those smokers to quit. And indeed, smoking has been declining for many years, unrelated to tax increases. But for many, quitting isn’t quite that simple — otherwise they probably already would have. Studies have shown that more affluent smokers, with ready access to quitting aids such as nicotine patches and support groups have a much higher success rate than lower-income smokers.
Singling out unfavored groups for increased taxation is a popular way for politicians to avoid offending large swaths of the population. Polls show some popular support for higher cigarette taxes — unsurprising when almost 80% of adult Hoosiers don’t smoke.
It’s easy to look around and see who can be taxed, especially when it’s not you. Of course, eventually the tax hikers will get around to taxing something those folks do like. Today it’s cigarettes, tomorrow it’s sugary drinks.
Philadelphia’s experience with taxing sugary drinks is an object lesson in the failure of taxing the less well-off for their own good. Philadelphians responded to the sugar tax not by drinking healthier alternatives, but by driving outside the city to buy soda from stores where they didn’t have to pay the tax.
Those who couldn’t afford the trip just ended up paying more in taxes.
The better path is to have a fairer, flatter and simpler tax policy that removes barriers to opportunity for all. J
ust as it’s wrong for government to use corporate welfare to provide favors or preferences to politically preferred behaviors, activists or industries, it’s wrong to use the tax code to impose penalties on those, like smokers, who are out of favor.
— Ryan Black, Bloomington, Regional director at Americans for Prosperity
In support of impeachment
The articles of impeachment should not be labeled solely as a Democratic Party action. It doesn’t matter which party introduced this process. All people of all parties and those of no party affiliation should support impeachment. Let me count the ways.
It is very clear in the Constitution that our nation should not be engaging foreign countries into our election system in any way.
The Constitution is very clear that presidents and other elected officials are not to use their offices they were elected to to use that it for personal gain, particularly making money. The word for that is “emolument clause,” a word not commonly used today but its purpose and definition are very clear.
Trump has exhibited disrespect for our armed services in many ways. I am not a particular fan of the military, but nonetheless there are many good people there who give good advice. And to their credit they frequently are not supporters of war because they know up close what it is. Yet, if given the order to do so, they do it because they believe in the rules set down by the Constitution.
I would also add his exceptional cruelty to immigrants and putting children in cages is one of the most despicable thing this president has done. And the constant lying, even when it can be proven on video he has said what he denies. His refusal to put scientists in departments where their expertise is needed. Climate change is real. Just today it was reported that Trump awarded a $400 million contract to one of his donors to build part of Trump’s border wall — even though the Army Corps of Engineers had said the bid didn’t meet their standards.
— Cathy McGuire, Terre Haute
Whining, crying Trump’s defense
President Trump’s only defense of his asking Ukraine to “do us a favor” is that the impeachment process is “unfair.” When, previously, has he or his lapdog enablers used “fairness” as a measure?
Moscow Mitch McConnell obstructed Obama’s Supreme Court choice for a year until the clock ran out. Fair?
The president has separated children from their parents at our southern border. Fair?
He’s excluded all Muslims from entering into the U.S. Fair?
Those of us who complained about the fairness of these travesties were labeled “crybabies.”
This president often behaves childishly, but now we have a Crybaby-in-Chief.
— Michael Bennett, Vermilion, Illinois
III
