Case against the president is clear
After the congressional hearings regarding the misuse of power by Trump so he could collect dirt on Biden, his strongest political foe, I couldn’t believe there is a person still supporting him and calling the charges “fake news.” Are these people really that blind?
I keep seeing defense of Trump’s actions by comparing it to things done by Democrats. I have searched Google completely and can find no such action by a Democrat. Elizabeth Warren threatened to withhold aid to Israel if they couldn’t come to an agreement regarding the two-country peace treaty. However, she isn’t president and she didn’t do this to find “dirt” on her political opponent. Also three Democratic senators did send a letter to Ukraine, but again it wasn’t for personal gain.
Trump supporters wish to continue to support him by burying their heads in the sand and refusing to see the truth about his actions. What he did is plain and simple. He used the power of the office to try to gain an advantage over a political rival. He disregarded the Constitution, which forbids the misuse of power for personal gain. He is guilty and should be impeached. As for Indiana’s Republican senators and a congressional representative, they should abandon their political party and vote for what is good for the country and the “rule of law.” I am sick and tired of seeing elected officials forget what they were elected to do, represent all the people of their districts or states. Turning a blind eye to the crimes of Trump just because he is the supposed head of the GOP is like ignoring you have cancer until it devours you.
Perhaps the supporters of Trump can explain to me why my tax dollars are being used for his weekly golf visits to his golf clubs. Also please explain to me why his children are raking in millions by offering access to the president by buying their products (Ivanka’s clothing line for example). Why are foreign diplomats pouring money into Trump owned property so they can gain an advantage with him? All the while, Trump continues to make money without doing one thing for the good of the nation.
Lastly, as a senior citizen, I am appalled to realize Trump intends to go after Medicare and Social Security and thus leave many of us living on the edge. He fails to understand that if Congress would return the “loans” they took from Social Security funds, it would be self-supporting. His increase in the national debt has ballooned to the greatest amount ever simply because he gave tax breaks to corporations and the upper 1% and expect us (taxpayer) to make up the shortfall.
If you are a Trump supporter, get your head out of the sand and realize the only purpose Trump has is to enrich himself at taxpayers’ expense. He couldn’t care less if it he bankrupts the country. Impeachment for his crimes is absolutely necessary. If you can impeach a president for sexual misconduct, then you most certain can do it for misuse of power for personal gain.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Ironic twists in food coverage
On Dec. 3, a local newscast gave a story about how 70% of the population is either overweight or obese. Then, about the same time, they ran an ad for the Big Buford Burger and large seasoned fries. Somehow, this strikes me as the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.
How can they tell a story about obesity, leading to heart disease, cancer, stroke and kidney disease, then advertise foods contributing to the problem?
This is the same station where the anchors frequently give stories about the latest local dietary disasters, while saying things like “yum, yum.” Wouldn’t you like to try this new treat that is now available? Well, no. And I would look at the BMI of the person giving reckless advice.
This is only going to boost the business at the local cardiac care unit. In contrast, on the same day a national newscast gave an article, regarding places where people live to be 100. And they talked about beans, legumes, vegetables, grains, and eating together, instead of drive-through restaurants.
Maybe the local news should promote more of that.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.