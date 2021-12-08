Keeping control of a nice parade
We attended the Christmas parade on Wabash Avenue on Saturday night. It was a very nice parade. However, some of the kids and the adults were so inconsiderate of others. To me, the parade is mostly for the kids, so let them stand closest to the curb.
Before the parade started, the parade patrol was asking everyone to please stay on the curb. Once the parade started, adults started going out in the road to help pick up candy for their kids, no big deal. Gradually, there were as many adults in front and in the road as there were kids. Middle school, high school and college kids also were out there.
The parade patrol went by several times asking people to go back to the curb, but no one did. This was so inconsiderate for the little ones and the people who were in chairs and/or wheelchairs. These people and kids were actually almost to the center of the road at times and only when a wide group came through, did they actually back away somewhat.
Also, people should dispose of their trash. Pepsi was kind enough to pass out small cans of Mt. Dew and Pepsi. People just threw their cans on the ground along with candy wrappers.
If I was the city, next year I would put up barricades or police tape and not allow people to go beyond it.
Other than this, it was a very nice Christmas parade.
— Sarah Hux, Blanford
