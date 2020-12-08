Take actions now to assist Hoosier students, workers
Nearly all can agree that it is time to put 2020 in the rear-view mirror. But we can’t close the books on what we must do to make the new year as healthy and prosperous as possible.
While we will have a new calendar in place soon, COVID-19 is on its own schedule. With renewed coronavirus surges likely to continue in the months ahead, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) are coming together to urge Hoosier organizations and individuals to redouble virus mitigation efforts.
The strategies to accomplish this imperative are not new. But they are the primary steps to benefit students, teachers, employees and businesses:
• Wear a face covering when outside of the home to protect you and others.
• Avoid public gatherings and follow social distancing guidelines.
• Wash your hands often.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
It’s true that the Indiana Chamber and ISTA do not see eye-to-eye on every issue. But this is all about each and every person doing what is best for their own families, our people and our state. It is critical that we do so now.
It is all about people — today’s employees and our future workforce. Our workplaces and schools are inextricably tied in how we address this pandemic. The strains on the education system directly impact the workplace as well with parents/workers caught in a nearly impossible balancing act.
Our teachers and schools have done a tremendous job to provide safe and very different learning environments. But we can’t keep our teachers and students safe, as well as employees at all businesses, without vigilance in following these safety precautions.
We join state and local government leaders, as well as Indiana’s leading health care organizations, to emphasize the impacts of this pandemic beyond the critical health care factors.
The news about vaccines and antibody therapies is welcome, but neither will be an immediate solution. We must execute these important safeguards to protect our people and to open (or reopen) schools and businesses safely with the ability to remain that way.
— Kevin Brinegar, president/CEO
Indiana Chamber of Commerce
— Keith Gambill, president, Indiana State Teachers Association
Braun response is disappointing
I read, and agree, with your editorial of Nov. 25, 2020, regarding the response, or lack thereof, from Indiana’s U.S. senators in regard to the presidential election. It was quite timely because I had just received a response from Sen. Braun after writing to him regarding his inability to acknowledge the results of the election.
I have attached a copy. It is party line to the max and condescending as well. While the point of your editorial is well taken by me, and probably many others, I doubt it will have any effect on Sen. Braun. I have attached the letter for publication and ask that you do so along with my letter.
Dear Mr. Majewski:
Thank you for contacting my office regarding the results of 2020 presidential election. I appreciate hearing from you about this important topic.
I have faith in our electoral process and its foundation and we must allow time for the election process to play itself out. Instances of alleged voter fraud must be addressed quickly and in an effective manner to provide confidence in election results and to prevent the possibility of fraud in the future. Each candidate and candidate’s political party has the right to file lawsuits in jurisdictions where voter fraud is suspected. That process will play out and ultimately provide greater confidence in the final election results.
It is important also to recognize that the Electoral College decides the outcome of the election, not the media. The Electoral College is set to cast their votes on Dec. 14, 2020, which will be followed by a joint session of Congress in order to confirm the results of the election.
Again, thank you for contacting me. It is an honor to serve as your U.S. Senator from Indiana. Please keep in touch with me on issues of concern to you. You can also follow me on Twitter or Facebook for real-time updates on my activities in the U.S. Senate. If I ever may be of service, please do not hesitate to contact me.
— Mike Braun, U.S. Senator
— Dennis R. Majewski, Terre Haute
Electorate takes care of nuisance
My Grandfather was a homesteader in western Kansas in an earlier time. Sometimes there would be large bull snakes encroaching on the Stone Prairie House, and becoming a nuisance in the Milk House.
So the story goes that he would grab one by the tail, swing it around his head, and snap the head off. The body would wiggle around wildly, and eventually stop.
This is very similar to our recent election. The President was becoming a nuisance and the electorate voted to “snap the head off,” figuratively speaking, of the administration. Then it will wildly thrash around for a while and come to an end. The people will go about their business, relieved that it’s gone.
Of course there might be other “snakes” to take care of later, but that’s another story.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
