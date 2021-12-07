More vaccine options needed
This country needs an inactivated Covid-19 virus vaccine alternative because there is a fundamental flaw in both the social and therapeutic logic with the vaccines we currently have available in the United States.
Right from the get-go with this pandemic there was a core sub-population that did not want any vaccine developed with a new unproven technology. The time factor was the excuse for not pushing forward with the traditional approach of growing the virus in tissue culture and then “killing” it for a vaccine.
Well, the Chinese gambled, used the old tissue culture route, but cut some corners in running clinical trials to roll out with their CoronaVac and BBIBP-CorV inactivated vaccines. It paid off and now they are WHO listed, but still not available in this country.
Sure, these inactivated vaccines are inferior in terms of producing antibodies, but they also lack the myocarditis and blood vessel clot risks of our vaccines.
Common to each of the USA available Covid-19 vaccines is that they send genetic information into human cells to express the spike protein. This is an excellent way to induce antibodies against the virus but in the process our immune system attacks and destroys those cells.
So I invite you to look at the free online article in the New England Journal of Medicine 2021: 385:1332-1334, entitled “Myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA vaccination.” It concerns a 45-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man that were hospitalized 10 and 14 days after vaccination.
The woman was hospitalized after a first dose of BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) and the man after a second dose of mRNA-1273 (Moderna). The woman recovered, but the man died three days later.
In the man, “Autopsy revealed biventricular myocarditis. An inflammatory infiltrate admixed with macrophages, T-cells, eosinophils, and B cells was observed.” The woman had similar findings on biopsy.
The doctors could not conclude a “direct causal relationship,” but “no other causes were identified by PCR assay or serologic examination.”
Understandably, our mass media experts have been pushing for vaccinations because mRNA based vaccines have been shown to shorten viral shedding time and lower by 97% the nasal viral load in breakthrough cases. This is expected to lower the transmission risk.
However, those same media experts do not express the reason behind the chosen time delays for booster shots. In doing so they give the false impression that the second shot or booster third shots are to just shore-up antibody levels for individual and herd immunity. No, that is one half the story. Too early a booster shot or too high a dose in the booster means increased myocarditis risk. Why? Because Covid spikes showing up in the heart in a person already with strong immunity to Covid would be problematic.
We have extended vaccinations to the 5–11 years olds so I want to point out “children with a previous clinical or virologic Covid-19 diagnosis” were excluded in the BioNTech/Pfizer funded trial.
Well, that sounds like sound science, right? It is if the only thing you are looking at is measuring antibody levels and comparing breakthrough cases with the unvaccinated. But statistics comparing the myocarditis risks of the virus with the vaccinations likely would underestimate the vaccination risks. Why? Because previous exposure to the virus, with its usual (not always) mild nature essentially is a vaccination, maybe even multiple vaccinations in either an adult or child. Their immune system is already geared to attack anything with spikes and here we are giving vaccines that intentionally grow spikes in human cells. Mass vaccinations likely are not careful enough to exclude these people from mRNA or vector vaccines we have here today. That is why we need an inactivated vaccine choice.
— Richard Blythe, Terre Haute
Kindness emerges in a grocery aisle
Recently in a local grocery, I saw a woman come rushing out of an aisle with an armload of small items which were doing their best to escape her hold. A man with a shopping cart saw she was having problems and he asked her if he could help. She laughed and said she was rushing because someone was waiting outside for her in a car. The man simply took his items out of his shopping cart and then gave the cart to the woman. She gratefully dropped her armload of grocery items in the cart and headed for the checkout.
As the man went on his way, I saw that his kindness was witnessed by another woman and we exchanged smiles. Later, I saw the man in the produce section of the store and I told him what a kind thing he had done by helping the woman. He looked surprised that I was speaking to him and finally he said it was nothing. He was wrong.
In this age of school shootings, disputes over mask wearing, vigilantism, lack of common civility, and fear of a deadly virus ... this gentleman’s simple act of kindness was definitely something. Thank you for caring!
— Rosaline Secrest, Brazil
