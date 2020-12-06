Promoting vaccine worthwhile effort
In the Dec. 1 article “Vigo officials talk COVID enforcement measures,” I would like to make a suggestion to Auditor Jim Bramble. If there is to be an ad campaign or public service announcement made in regards to COVID-19 education, please consider one where the focus is on the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
According to an article published June 30, 2020, in Science Magazine titled “Just 50% of Americans plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s how to win over the rest”, just 49% of Americans polled stated they would get the vaccine while 51% responded “not sure” or “no.”
Broken down by race, 56% of white Americans stated they would get the vaccine while 27% stated “no” with 16% saying they weren’t sure (1% did not respond). The most alarming information learned is that only 25% of black Americans that were polled stated they would get the vaccine while 40% stated “No” and 32% stated “not sure” (3% did not respond). With nearly one quarter of U.S. COVID-19 deaths happening among the black population, one can’t help but to think this is a reason President Obama stated he may take the vaccine on TV in order to build trust in it.
Furthermore, medical experts fear people may avoid getting the vaccine due to the short-term side-effects associated with it which include fever, fatigue, headaches and muscle pain. This ad or announcement could also address this information with the reassurance there are common side-effects with any vaccine, and those side-effects are short-lived.
Anyone not living under a rock knows the recommended precautions we need to take to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. I also applaud Commissioner Kearns for not being keen to more restrictions or taking punitive measures on our local businesses, which have suffered enough.
If getting the vaccine not only puts me in a better position to not get COVID-19 but also protect those at high risk of serious illness or fatality from the disease, I’ll tolerate the side-effects. It can’t be any more painful than not attending public events like professional sporting events and concerts, or more importantly, visiting relatives and friends in Indiana or across the country.
— Drew Stangle, Terre Haute
Science the best response to virus
The Dec. 2 Trib-Star has Sullivan, Greene and Vigo counties offering a monoclonal antibody to benefit COVID-19 patients. The report states: “The drug neutralizes the virus by binding to its spike protein and preventing the virus from gaining a foothold into human cells.”
Please note that the drug does not cast out demon spirits invading the body in the name of Jesus. Or that the virus is a curse from God for becoming a degenerate bunch of heathen who do not follow religious dogma. Remember that when you hear some nonsense about “God’s judgment on the country,” and the only way to stop the pandemic is to “repent,” and send in a nice contribution to the offering plate.
That’s just a trick. Trust science over dogma.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
