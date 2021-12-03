Caring, sharing go with Christmas
The Christmas season approaches. It is a time when so many things seem to get bigger. Some, like our appetites and waistlines, are a never-ending battle. Others, like our hearts, are more important and truly the reason for the season.
We are a nation of immigrants and various religions from around the world. Christmas is a Christian tradition. At the same time, it is a holiday that goes beyond strict religious lines. About three fourths of the population is Christian. However, about 90% of those in this country do celebrate Christmas.
Every family has their traditions. This may be hanging the 50-odd-year-old handmade ornament on the tree in a place of honor. It can be setting out the four little angels spelling N-O-E-L that have graced a mantle for generations. There are other traditions that have fallen out of favor or are fairly recent.
Coca-Cola popularized the modern grandfatherly image of Santa Claus. Prior to a 1938 advertisement the portrayal of Santa was wide-ranging but typically an elf or gnome.
Christmas trees became popular in the mid-19th century. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were shown in a published illustration in 1848 standing next to a decorated tree. Soon the practice became popular at Christmas. Previously it had been only a German tradition.
Ghost stories were popular in Victorian times. This remained true even at Christmas. It is not surprising then that Charles Dickens built “A Christmas Carol” around a ghost story.
Caroling used to be much more like modern trick-or-treating. It was expected to offer some food or drink to carolers or else your yard was at risk for some unpleasantness.
In the 17th century it was popular for an unmarried person to throw a shoe into a tree during Christmas time. If it hung there, you would be married in the next year.
Christmas is really all about the birth of Christ. From there, we have the message of faith and love.
From that message we all become a bit more generous, caring and sharing. This helps make the spirit of Christmas at this time of year. Let us each keep that spirit alive all through the year while we keep Christ alive in our hearts.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Search for meaning
In 1946 Viktor Frankl (1905-1997) wrote “From Death-Camp to Existentialism” about his years in four Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust of WW II.
His memoir was republished in 1959 as “Man’s Search For Meaning.” Frankl was born in Vienna, Austria, and earned an M.D. in psychiatry and a Ph.D as well. He published more than 30 books and was a visiting professor and lecturer at Harvard and Stanford.
His theory of logo-therapy (finding meaning in life) is centered around the fact that we cannot always avoid suffering, but we can choose how to cope with it, find meaning in it, and move forward with renewed purpose. Forces beyond our control can take away everything we possess except one thing, our freedom to choose how we will respond to the situation. We cannot always control what happens to us in life, but we can always control what we feel and do about what happens to us.
He explains that during his three years in the concentration camps, he kept himself alive and kept hope alive by thinking of his wife and the prospect of seeing her again, and by dreaming of lecturing after the war about the psychological lessons to be learned from the concentration camp experience.
What a read it is. This writer recommends it to anyone still searching for meaning in one’s life.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
