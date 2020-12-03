Living in an alternate reality
As I read the opinion pieces in the Tribune-Star on Nov. 23, I found another “story” by Jeffrey Aitken. I say “story” because, like your hero our current president, you seem to be living in another reality. In your heart you know Joe Biden won the election because despite the lies our current president keeps spreading, your brain tells you differently.
Do you really believe some group with the power to sway the vote would allow the Republicans to maintain the Senate? Maybe the American public just got sick of Trump and his shenanigans and kicked him out of office.
Why don’t we take a look at your vision of our future with a Democratic president? Millions of people unemployed, people in food lines as bad as the Great Depression and, worst of all, social unrest. Sounds a lot like today, doesn’t it Jeffery?
We are in the middle of one of the worst pandemics in our history, which has created a financial crisis among working people, with a death toll of at least 257,000 of our citizens thanks to COVID-19. Millions of jobs that won’t return in the near future and government programs to assist all Americans financially are expiring with no sign of help from our current Congress or your beloved leader.
Where is your president now? Jeffery, here is a fact you can’t deny. He’s missing in action. Playing golf at our expense every day and hiding in the White House while spending all night tweeting claims that are unprovable. Is that what you expect a leader of our country to do? If it is, you got your wish.
I will agree with one of the early statements in your opinion piece. Our country does have its finger in a light socket, and we need some adults to help us remove it before more damage occurs.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
BJP rule has wide support
In his letter in the Tribune-Star dated Nov. 28-29, 2020, Khwaja Hasan shows his displeasure with first generation Indian Americans and their support for the BJP rule in India.
Hasan is himself a first generation Muslim of Indian origin. Indian-origin Muslims like Mr. Hasan are upset with the BJP because the BJP outlawed the “triple talaq”, an Islamic practice that gives the husband in an Islamic marriage the right to pronounce divorce just by saying “I divorce you” three times, when the wife has no such right.
The legislation brought about by the BJP has wide support among Muslim women in India. Indian-origin Muslims like Mr. Hasan are also upset with the BJP because the BJP has declared its intention to bring about a Uniform Civil Code in India, thus outlawing the Islamic practice of polygamy, which gives Muslim men the right to have four wives at the same time in marriages based on Islamic law.
The BJP has wide support among Muslim women in India, on this issue as well.
— Ramachandra B. Abhyankar, Terre Haute
Praise for letter
In response to the opinion piece titled “How will our children view our actions?” printed on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020, by Cindy Peterson of Rosedale, well said, Ms. Peterson. Every word of it — well said.
— Brent Mier, Terre Haute
