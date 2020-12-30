Relationships key to retaining enrollment
As a retired educator and school administrator I want to thank Dr. Haworth for rescinding the pay increase for the communications director.
In my opinion, this is not a necessary position that Vigo County truly needs. We do have too many children not in our public schools. Enrollment is dropping. Recruitment begins with relationships, ask any basketball recruiter. Teachers, counselors, deans, teachers and school principals are the ones that build relationships and woo children back to school.
As a principal, my counselor, dean of students, and my teachers accompanied me on many home visits. Personally, I encouraged teachers to go out on their plan time with their team to do home visits. They had relationship with the students and the families. We sat in living rooms and listened to the needs of students. We rode school buses to homes because we knew parents would be meeting siblings of those absent students.
I remember going into a home, into the bedroom of a fifth-grade student (with permission) who was dressed for school but for some reason could not walk through the door to get into his mother’s car. After some conversation, he came with me. Relationship. All educators have the heart to do what it takes to find a way to win with a child.
Communication is not talking to a TV camera or setting up for a video of a lesson to record for the pandemic. Dr. Haworth is the person who needs to be talking to the public regarding our school corporation. He is a bright, well-spoken leader, and as the saying goes, “Everyone wants to be shaved by the head barber.”
When I first became a principal, Mr. Mardis, my father-in-law, had retired from being a principal and was hired to come back to be an attendance officer. Several retired principals did. Why, because they had built relationships with families and students and they had the hearts of an educator. I’m sure they only received a stipend, not a salary. Our teachers need this salary so they can survive.
Many of us worked very hard for the referendum, three retired principals included. We thought we were working for salaries for teachers because they are underpaid. It seems we were wrong and I haven’t slept since that raise was announced for the communications director. [The salary increase was later rescinded.] I have heard many parents say this year about teachers, “They deserve a raise,” Indeed they do.
School board members, have you ever shadowed a principal for several days since becoming a board member? Have you ever set down with teachers or school administrative staffs to listen and build relationships with them? If not, once again relationship tied to communications. Attend a faculty meeting, attend a principals’ meeting. These people have nothing to hide. Have you gone to a PTO meeting or to a parenting network meeting.
This is not the Untouchables. You should not have anything to hide from the very people you were elected to help. And for goodness sake read and dissect the board packet. Study it and ask questions. Know the background of what’s in that packet.
I mean no disrespect to our superintendent or board members. I love this corporation. I’d do anything to help. Remember we all are Team Vigo to help our children. Relationships boost recruitment and educators are your best recruiters. Pay those that get the job done.
— Susan Hamblen Mardis, Terre Haute
An embarrassing moment in history
When I looked in the mirror this morning I realized I was 79 and that’s sort of old. I noticed my hair, while it’s still there, shows a lot more skin through than just last month. When I look at my face it resembles the before pictures in the wrinkle cream commercials you see on TV now days. While that doesn’t make me old, I also noticed, in the obituaries a lot of the people mentioned are younger than myself.
Well I can take a hint. When I stop and think about it most of my life is now in my rear-view mirror. I’ve often heard that with age comes wisdom. Now that I think where I heard that, it was old people saying it. People under 60 generally just think we’re nutty. People over 60 aren’t ready to face reality yet if they haven’t looked in their mirror. They maybe should consider the time is coming when they should join the old folk’s society. We have a lot of fun.
There are quite a few good things about reaching your sunset years. You can pretty much say what you want. Younger people will just chuckle and say he’s at it again. They are too busy to consider you might be right. Also, because of the science, technology, engineering and math push in today’s educational system most younger people aren’t well versed in history. That way us older folks have one advantage. Most of us have lived through a lot of it.
Some of us feel sorry for younger people because they don’t realize that the light at the end of the tunnel could be good news or maybe a train. When you’re old you’ve seen it both ways. But you survived.
History does have a way of repeating itself. Today’s news is a good example of history trying to do a second act. In 1950s the Army-McCarthy hearings took place in the U.S. Senate. The Army was accusing their opponents of blackmail and Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s Senate subcommittee declaring the Army was overrun and controlled by the Communist Party. The Army was exonerated, and McCarthy was proven wrong and eventually censured by the U.S. Senate.
Like today’s president, at the peak of his power McCarthy was widely supported by the Republican Party. The term McCarthyism was coined referring to his unethical practices. McCarthyism today is often used to refer to demagogic, reckless and unsubstantiated accusations. There was a lot of thought after the fact that the United States Constitution was lucky to have survived that period of history.
Now here’s the kicker. How closely does this resemble today’s Trumpism? It makes me happy I’m old, because I realize at some point in the future this t0o will just be an embarrassing note in the history of our country.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Is there an answer to our discontent?
It’s been awhile. I’ve had another birthday and I felt I’m getting too old for this s***. However, I’ve had the notion or belief that Dante was right in his “Inferno” that there are rungs of Hell and and the United States is in the mist, if not in a specialized rung, at this point in its destiny.
The United States has coped before, and example being the Reconstruction Period after its Civil War, and yet that period hasn’t been fully recognized or eliminated from our history and likewise this period of our existence as a sovereign democratic or republican nation may never recover from the angst of non-trust issues; the scope of which is marked daily in our rhetoric and actions.
When I use the term our, I’m talking about all issues and all people in their personal beliefs or perceptions. Often I know how I feel and am cognizant of my perception on a particular issue and yet should I incite my angst on not getting my way to my neighbor totally avoiding interplay? There are those who believe that news by way of print or broadcast is fake on both sides of the spectrum, which is OK: But is it paramount to civility to one another or behoove the failure of balance between said positions?
Surely if we are a country of differing opinions, said opinions should be dealt with by a commonsensical pause and not to create a clear and present danger to the other who believes otherwise.
Is there an answer to our seeming discontent? If not, Dante’s poem will be deemed prophetic as to our nation and we will all be living in a rung of Hell and thus be nothing more than a dying chapter in the “Divine Comedy.”
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
