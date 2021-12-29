Quayle deserves our gratitude
I would like all of us to be grateful on Jan. 6 for former Vice President Dan Quayle, who saved our democracy by persuading former Vice President Mike Pence to follow the law.
As reported by the Indianapolis Star and numerous other news sources on Sept. 15, Mike Pence asked advice from Quayle as to whether he could throw out the electoral votes of several states when he would be presiding over the ceremonial certification of Joe Biden as president.
This way Trump could remain president.
Quayle told him, “Mike, you have no flexibility on this, none, zero forget it ... Pence said what about the fraud and to this Quayle said, “Mike, I live in Arizona. There’s nothing out here.”
The former president groomed his supporters in advance of the election to believe that if he lost it would be due to fraud.
The new evidence of Trump and his henchmen including Congress members who organized the insurrectionists ought to be front page news as the Watergate hearings were.
By dumb luck the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup was unsuccessful. The next attempt might be different as candidates recruited by Trump for secretary of state will gladly overturn their state’s election.
— Cathy McGuire, Terre Haute
