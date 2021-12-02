Grieving for the innocent ones
Should we grieve for individuals who spread misinformation about vaccines and then die from COVID?
Marcus Lamb, an extreme anti-vaxxer on the Christian Daystar Television Network, died at 64 from COVID. Not exactly breaking news because several anti-vax broadcasters have died from COVID. I find it difficult to muster sympathy for any of them. In all likelihood, their false messages have led to many deaths among devoted followers.
Sympathy is even more difficult to dredge up when the deceased’s family tries to shift the blame for his death. Filling in for his father on the Christian Network, Jonathan Lamb said his dad’s COVID was “a spiritual attack from the enemy” to “take down” Marcus Lamb. Marcus took down Marcus … period.
So, should we grieve the deaths of unvaccinated purveyors of demonstrably false messages? I don’t. I grieve for suffering family members … at least for those not blaming others.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Demand justice and compromise
Golly! Good fortune seems to evade us at every corner. We suffer through a pandemic that creates controversy when big pharma steps up and develops a vaccine that improves our chances against the virus, but people are hesitant to take it and we are again divided.
There continues to be information, both real and fictitious, that defies the intellect of the smartest among the general population. You ain’t seen nothing yet. Big business is meeting in every board room in America to determine the best way to increase the “gouge” and squeeze every red cent out of Americans as they make efforts to return to normal.
Take a look at big oil and the price at the pump. You can include your big grocer and several others who supply necessities in this group of opportunists. One thing is certain, you cannot expect government to come to your aid as your congressman watches his portfolio grow and the minority party revels in the dilemma that can be attributed to lack of effective government in general.
It is important to note that as the division grows in our country there are those rallying to create chaos until we are just another country ruled by violence and tyranny. Why would we allow this to happen to our future generations? Demand fair compromise and justice from the government that belongs to us.
— Ernest Garwood, Paris, Ill.
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.