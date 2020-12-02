How will children view our actions?
As we have had more time at home this year, I recently went through some things in the attic and found dozens of letters my parents — both WWII veterans — wrote back and forth to each other while they were in the service and dating in the mid 1940s. Also found were letters they wrote and received from their parents and other family members.
The world was at war and everyone had to ration and sacrifice, but I never found one single negative word in all the letters. Just wide-eyed optimism for the future. Anyone who knows me, knows how much I admire my parents. In my eyes they were great Americans, and part of the Greatest Generation.
I wonder about children today. When they grow to be my age and look back on the writings of their own parents — I suppose now kept forever on social media — what will they see? When the rubber hit the road back in 2020, will they read about hope and determination, or will they just see opposition, and whining and complaining.
Today is a grim anniversary for my family; 18 years ago tonight we watched my brother take his last breath. It changed us all forever, and I cannot help but tear up when I think of the nearly 270,000 families that have been changed forever this year in America.
We all want the suffering to end and to get back to “normal,” but the number of COVID-19 cases in this area seems to be rising daily, and whether or not people agree with it, our state government has implemented guidelines based on these metrics. Whether or not people believe it, cases are spread by those not wearing masks, and whether or not people realize it, when they do not wear a mask, they are part of the problem, not the solution.
I get it when some people say, “I will not live in fear — I am and American and am free to do what I want.” Yes. You are an American. Just not a great one in my eyes.
— Cindy Peterson, Rosedale
The politics of who owns whom?
Someone on Facebook said the Biden voters have to own everything he does. We might wait until McConnell and the GOP start owning Trump, such as with the pandemic. From the beginning Trump has treated this like it was a public relations problem. First, this was a Democrat hoax. Then, it was a creation of the left-wing media.
The strange part through this time is that people kept dying from this hoax and creation. Trump even said the virus was under control.
My question is if Trump does not lie, what happened? Did he feed the public misinformation to look in control, so he fed us dangerous information and instead of listening to doctors?
Trump listens to Fox News hosts. Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity said the virus is no worse than a cold or flu. Has either of them owned the false information they gave the public? What’s worse, our president listened to these idiots.
So who is going to own their candidate first?
— Mike Travelstead, Terre Haute
