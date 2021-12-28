An outbreak of Indiana stupidity
It is better to be thought fools, than to pass legislation and remove all doubt.
In January 2022, Indiana Representatives plan to vote on House Bill 1001. The bill requires private businesses to accept any made-up excuse from employees refusing vaccination. Obvious bullpoo cannot be challenged.
Short story, the House is going full anti-vaxx at a time when COVID cases and hospitalizations are spiraling out of control. As an educator, I applaud any attempt to cure stupid. But, quarantining the worse cases in the House is not the answer.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
A respect for all cultures important
A December 18 story on Yahoo news narrates: Former President Donald Trump made a jaw-dropping series of anti-Semitic claims about Jewish Americans controlling institutions of government and media in a new interview where he said evangelical Americans “love Israel more than the Jews in this country.” There are several questionable phrases that need to be analyzed in this essay.
Humanity’s biggest problem from the time of Adam and Eve to this day has been the mischaracterization of the “cause-and-effect relationship” humans perceive about themselves. The 19th century British philosopher John Stuart Mill wrote extensively about how to establish cause-and-effect relationships logically, but alas those principles remain hidden in textbooks.
There are more than 3,000 different languages and cultures today and numerous religions ranging from animism, voodoo, polytheism and monotheism or even nontheistic religion like Buddhism. The languages and cultures evolved as answers to the problems of existence or survival and to facilitate human needs.
Language has played a vital role in shaping our cultures as cultures have played an important role in shaping the language.
Thus the term Semitic relates to or denotes a family of languages that includes Hebrew, Arabic and Aramaic and certain ancient languages such as Phoenician and Akkadian, constituting the main subgroup of the Afro-Asiatic family. Thus, peoples who speak a family of languages that includes Hebrew, Arabic and Aramaic and certain ancient languages such as Phoenician and Akkadian, are Semitic.
In the Western world the usage of the term Semitic has come to denote Jewish people and anti-Semitism has come to mean anti-Jew. Realistically, Jews are not a monolithic group just as the Christians, Hindus or Muslims are not. Fortunately, the American Jews who Mr. Trump speaks about are not tribal-thinking people. They believe more in terms of humanity and are opposed to discrimination against any group. They understand fully what it means to discriminate.
A recent Pew survey investigated the current state of Jewish life in America. What is clear is that American Jews have an inspiring history of contributions in music, politics, science, law, business and many other areas. Their contributions to American life should inspire awe, not hate.
America is a melting pot of religions, skin colors, cultures and political ideologies. It is important for all of us to treat all people fairly and develop respect for cultural, religious and racial differences. I realize this is far removed from reality and sounds like a textbook type of discourse. But should we give up on equality, justice peace and harmony in our country?
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
Better solution to honor Herbert
Terre Haute had a true hero in young Claude Herbert and his giving his own life to save the lives of children. Finally the “powers that be” have decided to do something, but only after it was in the way of a modern art piece about the river; so great an art piece that pages have had to be printed to explain what it is.
Now we are going to refurbish Herbert’s monument and put it back at Fifth and Wabash where a monument to Herbert was placed in 1905 and destroyed on three occasions; in 1913, again in 1916, replaced in 1928 and damaged lastly in 1980. Some define insanity as doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. A better solution — the Veterans Memorial on the east side of the courthouse. All military heroes do not die on the battle field fighting an enemy;
This 19-year-old veteran of the Spanish-American War without doubt used the values and training of his military time to save others. In this observer’s opinion, local veterans would agree he deserves a place where a monument to his military training that saved a large number of children when action was required.
Do not let Art Spaces dump this piece of real art, about a real local hero, that anyone reading the plaque would fully appreciate; not like the several recent pieces of “art”, commissioned to outsiders that have observers wondering to themselves, “I see the plaque, but what the hell is it?”
— John A. Klotz, Terre Haute
Tell us more about Jan. 6 insurrection
I’d like to read more news about the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol — the center of our democracy.
It’s been nearly a year and I know from other sources that progress has been made. Why aren’t you telling us what’s going on? Does anybody know who funded the two women from southern Indiana who were among the rioters? Who has been subpoenaed and who has been indicted?
Inquiring minds want to know. Please tell us.
— Sylvia Oster, Terre Haute
