Why should we care about inmates?
I see so much on the news and in the newspapers about the inmates being executed and then government officials taking the blame for following through on the punishment.
First of all, it’s none but the actual person or persons who committed these crime’s faults as to why they’re on death row and the sentence they received. Tt’s not the president, judge, jury, prosecutor, governor, or even the prison officials’ fault or choice to follow through with orders of these inmates’ punishments.
Americans voted to have the death penalty in force and how these people should be put to death by certain means. When these killers went out and decided to be the judge, juror and executioner of their victims they did not give them a choice as to whether they wanted to live, die or sit in a prison cell for the remaining years on earth. I am sure everyone of these innocent people who died at the hands of their killer in the last few moments of their precious lives did not give these murdering scum permission to hurt them, kill them or make them suffer their awful fates they endured.
Why should they get to stay on earth be taken care of daily, provided essential needs and wants until they die in prison when they took all those rights away from their victims? I don’t understand how anyone can go and stand outside a prison protesting for these animals that took away humans who would have or could have become something wonderful in their lives and be someone that news reports on instead of this protesting for inhumane animals that shouldn’t be on earth at all.
How do you think victims’ families feel when you fight for their killers.
— Christi Daugherty, West Terre Haute
Puzzling reference to sex ‘orientation’
I just don’t get it. An Associated Press article in daily newspapers across America today (Dec. 16, 2020) reads:
“President-elect Joe Biden nominated his former rival Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation on Tuesday. Buttigieg would be the first openly-gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.”
For the life of me, I simply cannot figure out why Buttigieg’s sexual orientation had to be referred to in the article. Will his particular orientation have anything whatsoever to do with how he leads the nation’s transportation department as its cabinet secretary? Did his orientation affect his prior job as mayor of South Bend, Indiana? The article might just as well gone on and said that other department secretaries already nominated by Biden happen to all be of a variety of other sexual orientations (as far as we know).
Why do we humans seem to be so concerned about our fellow humans’ sexual orientations? Whether humans are heterosexual, homosexual (gay or lesbian), bisexual, transgender, asexual, or whatever, should not matter one iota.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.