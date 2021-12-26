Uphold, enforce zoning code
A Gallup poll from Sept. 30 found a “rare decline in trust in local government to handle local problems” (Gallup Poll-Megan Brenan 9/30/21). Is this a surprise to anyone? Here in Terre Haute, City Council, Area Planning, Code Enforcement, and the Mayor’s Office have repeatedly, and continue to, overturn, ignore and disregard zoning ordinances (City of Terre Haute, City Code).
Mr. Kmetz’s letter to the editor illustrates this perfectly (J. Kmetz December 2021). A business operates, in violation of the property’s legal zoning, a citizen complains, and the city resolves nothing. In other cases, a business petitions to rezone a property, asking to bypass the zoning ordinance altogether, and the City Council approves. In both situations, a violation or a petition, the general disregard for the zoning code directly privileges one group over another: businesses and commercial endeavors over residents and neighborhood communities. The examples are innumerable and current. Mr. Kmetz cites an example in his neighborhood; there are many from mine, including the petition to rezone the historic church and adjacent lot at South Sixth and Washington streets.
Zoning codes are designed to equitably protect neighborhoods and residents, providing a balance of use and planned development. Yet over the past years, numerous landlords and businesses have petitioned to rezone properties for their own commercial purposes. And, for the most part, they have been successful: Area Planning often sends a unanimous recommendation to City Council; City Council typically votes to rezone; and Code Enforcement does not follow up or verify the rezoning. Code Enforcement does not even respond to compliance complaints.
This trend sends a clear message to residents: The city code, your neighborhood and your concerns are less important than those of the powerful and well-connected. When will the City of Terre Haute change directions to uphold and enforce the zoning code? City of Terre Haute, please make us trust you!
— Keri Yousif
Terre Haute
Davis Park better for repurposing
This is an open letter to the Vigo County School Board and Superintendent Robert Haworth:
Thanks for the opportunity to be heard at the recent Vigo County School Board meeting.
My opinion and point: You could not pick a worse spot for a grade school than Davis Park, given the major traffic on three of the four surrounding streets. Some young person is inevitably going to be hit and hurt from the heavy traffic flow and the impatience of some drivers. This is also a potentially major liability issue for you as well.
Please give serious consideration to having K-5 and the younger student programs at Meadows, where the young students can be more safely dropped off and picked up, and locate your repurposing older student programs at Davis Park.
— Kevin Barr
Terre Haute
