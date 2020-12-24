Closing death row would be good news
Through the years, Terre Haute has claimed many nicknames. “Prairie City” was first (1860-61 City Directory). “Crossroads of America” and “Pride City” are two of those which followed. Wouldn’t you hate to see our city now be nicknamed “Execution Capitol?”
It could happen. After a 17-year moratorium, our fair city is named in the news releases in newspapers and magazines throughout the nation and even abroad. President Trump and former Attorney General William Barr had the execution of more federal prisoners on their “bucket list.”
I served as a member of the Community Relations Board at the federal penitentiary for a number of years. I remember well the tour through the small building on the Penitentiary grounds used for executions. I did decline the invitation to be a witness to the McVeigh execution (2001) much to my husband’s relief.
This U.S. Penitentiary south of Terre Haute opened in 1940. A number of active Terre Hauteans had lobbied for this WPA project, a welcome addition to the local economy coming out of the Great Depression. Later Mayor Judy Anderson led a group to Washington to lobby for the expansion and they were successful.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he intends to abolish federal executions. This is good news for our mission for peace and justice, for the prisoners on death row and for the City of Terre Haute.
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
Bail-bond policies in need of reform
The city of Chicago was trying to cut expenses. One thing it uncovered was the large number of people in jail waiting for trial. Many had minor offenses but couldn’t come up with bail. For instance, a fellow had stolen a $300 pair of shoes. So he was put in jail for 91 days since he couldn’t come up with money for the bond. He lost his job. His family had to go on welfare.
In other words, by putting this fellow in jail, taxpayers had to provide him and his family food and shelter for 91 days — which cost a whole lot more than that $300 pair of shoes.
Chicago revised its bond policy. For minor crimes, no bond. The charged person has to show up for court. Just like for a traffic ticket. The result was expenses were cut and taxpayers’ money spent for better purposes. Terre Haute should do likewise.
— Pamela Farris, Rochelle
In 2020 election, His will was done
America is tired of Trump’s chaos of crying about “voter fraud” and the “election was rigged.”
In 2016, Trump won the Presidency and everyone was saying it was “God’s will.”
Well, it is 2020 and Trump lost to Biden for the Presidency, and you know, it also was “God’s will.”
Time to move on.
— Charlie Barth, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.