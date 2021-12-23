An alternative to Meadows proposal
Being a mathematician, I am pretty good with numbers. Something doesn’t add up with the VCSC recommendation to close Meadows Elementary and repurpose it as an industrial arts facility that will build houses on the adjoining land. Board members, look carefully at who is proposing this. Is there a possibility that someone might profit from this closing, in addition to the school corporation?
Regarding the low enrollment, it seems that in the last few years, programs were discontinued and classes were moved from Meadows. The numbers are skewed now and it seems strange that they meet the requirements for closing, thereby affording the opportunity for an industrial arts school.
Additionally, Meadows Elementary School can be closed and repurposed but the deed and the original bequeathment says that the adjoining field can only be used for educational purposes.
How about instead, you use the land to install a geothermal heating system for Meadows school and have the city provide a backup generator so that Meadows would have the potential to be used as a shelter if we have some of the unusual weather that we are frequently experiencing. This would save money and benefit the corporation and the school. The cost of heating and cooling would be approximately 30% of the present costs. This would be a real boon for the taxpayers also.
— Richard Beeson
Terre Haute
