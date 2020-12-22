Prayer of healing this Christmas
Merry Christmas to my family, friends, loved ones and others.
For the last 32 Christmases I have written an original Christmas poem. This year, with the COVID-19 virus, I believe our Dear Lord wants me to give a prayer of healing instead.
Our Dear and Precious Heavenly Father, Master and Maker of the Universe, we’re thankful for the love you have for each and everyone of us, thankful for your most precious gift, Jesus Christ, which is why we celebrate this holiday. For the Holy Spirit, our comforter, and the precious and holy words in the Bible. At the present, we pray that this virus will vanish as soon as possible. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones because of this virus along with those who have lost loved ones for other reasons.
I pray for our veterans who have given it all, along with their families, friends and loved ones. I pray for our first responders who, like our veterans, put their lives on the line for all of us. Likewise, I pray for their families, friends and loved ones. Pray for all of our doctors and nurses wherever they may be. May all above continue to be safe, praying for those who helps those who are in need, especially the homeless and the hungry.
I pray that we can look at one another like our Dear Lord sees us like brothers and sisters. Diversity. See a person by who they are not by what they are. The virus, homelessness, hunger, joblessness, I pray that we can all get along for we all have enough problems without increasing them because a person has different ideas or a different color of skin.
Our own families, not saving you for last, I pray for you throughout the days and nights and you are all close to my heart and thoughts always. You have all made me feel like a rich man. God bless the world and everyone in it.
Sorry, I want to send out a special prayer for our teachers. We already had a shortage of teachers and we should always have them in our prayers. A prayer for our politicians and may they look up to God if they can’t find a solution to a problem.
Love everybody and stay safe.
— Patrick Gainor, Terre Haute
A little twinkle of Christmas humor
‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a Trumplet was stirring, not even a spouse;
Grievances were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that Giuliani soon would be there;
Sycophants were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of new pardons danced in their heads;
Melania in her own bed, and I deep in crap,
Had just settled down for a sore losers’ nap,
When out on the links there arose such a clatter,
I Tweeted from bed to see what was the matter.
An illegal worker appeared in a flash,
Tore open the shutters and showed me the trash.
The moon on the breast of the new-fallen ho
Gave the lusting of mid-day to my parts below,
When, what to ever wandering eyes appears,
But a one-percent handout, and eight profiteers,
With a little old leader, so lively and quick,
I knew in a moment it must be Mitch Mc.
From the Capitol brothel his harlots they came,
And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name;
“Now, Lindsey! now, Marco! now, Susan and Toddy!
On, Joni! on Orrin! on, Cory and Mikey!
To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall!
Now dash away! dash away! afore Trump’s fall!”
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Death penalty reflects failure
Kevin, thank you for your letter of Dec. 16. You are correct on so many counts.
Yes, Catholic theology states firm opposition to the death penalty. When Pope Francis spoke to Congress some years ago, the one thing he asked of them was to abolish the death penalty.
Yes, we are the only First World country that continues to permit the death penalty. Yes, continuation of the death penalty reflects the failings of society.
Rhode Island has not executed anyone for many years. Neither has Indiana. This is not about Terre Haute; this is not about Indiana. Be clear about this.
This is federal. This is about Donald Trump.
— Sister Carol Nolan, SP, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Clear credentials
It is perfectly clear why Joe Biden selected Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary. He is a Rhodes scholar.
— Raymond E. Broshar, Terre Haute
