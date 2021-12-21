Avoiding joining CRT bandwagon
When I caught the results of the Virginia governor’s race last month, I was elated that the winner’s main platform was education. And he’s a Republican, no less.
Did he pledge to increase public dollars going to public schools? Did he push for smaller classes by hiring more teachers and aides? Did he favor expanding the curriculum to expose students to a broader range of ideas? Did he demand money to update books and the science lab? Did he suggest replacing school police with nurses and mental health specialists? Well, sadly none of the above.
He emotionally promised to protect schools from something called critical race theory. Factually, our kids don’t need protection because CRT is not and never has been taught in public schools.
CRT is another concocted cultural issue to purposefully divert attention from “that man behind the screen” (our ungrateful billionaire class) and divide us against each other. CRT has the substance of Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head and Big Bird, but is potentially very damaging to public education.
Just as Virginia’s next governor rode this CRT turtle to victory, other GOP candidates hope to harness it to victory in 2022. Don’t be fooled by it.
CRT is ill-defined, but generally it’s about teaching history — our racial history. I’m old enough to remember the discomfort some parents had in the 1960s concerning sex education in schools. It gave kids too much information and fevers, and it made parents squirm.
What is CRT? Conservative think tanks, the American Enterprise Institute, Heritage Foundation, etc., defined it for us by forming laws to ban it. Thus far, eight states have. These laws are not a factual discussion of race in our history but fear-mongering, an emotional depository stoking hate, fear and latent racism.
Yes, some teachers get things horribly wrong — “Susie, your great-great-great-grandpa owned slaves and probably abused them.” “Billy, your great-grampy rounded up Japanese-Americans and sent them to desert concentration camps.” But these can be mitigated by teaching diversity to students and teachers.
These anti-CRT laws prohibit teaching any belief that America was or is institutionally racist consciously or unconsciously. They prohibit teachings in which any individual (white) should feel “discomfort, guilt or psychological distress on account of his or her race.”
How do you legislate a ban on “discomfort”? How do you regulate it? Deputize citizen spies? Force teachers to wear body cameras to assure they’re not “indoctrinating” students to “hate America”? Scour textbooks for ... what? Consider the power you’re giving kids. Do teachers have to fear burning at the stake because of a child’s accusation — “Ms. Miller made me feel uncomfortable.” Do we encourage teachers to inform on each other — name names?
Back in the 1960s, we found ways to inform, arm students about sex through thoughtful sex education classes; more helpful than “Just Say No.”
Likewise, we have and can find ways to teach race as a fact of our history without resorting to a national emergency or civil war. By summer and fall 2022, CRT may have gone the way of the dodo. If not, do our kids the favor of staying off that bandwagon.
— Michael Bennett
Vermillion, Ill.
Open letter to Vigo County School Board:
I hear the news of you closing schools and re-purposing them or even the possibility of building new high schools, yet not a mention of the architectural dinosaur that is Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
At least the schools you are proposing to close or re-purpose are ADA compliant. I attended a choir concert at the middle school and only got to the auditorium because I ran into someone with an elevator key.
I enjoyed the concert very much but then I thought how I was to get out of the school.
Again luckily someone was using the elevator and assisted me out of the building. I can’t imagine that the Woodrow Wilson school building is in ADA compliance. I believe this building should be in your plans to replace or bring up to a state where it is more handicap accessible.
My thoughts are with the handicapped children that go to school there with only one elevator available for all those students to use between classes. Why aren’t you looking at that building to replace?
— Mark Akers
Terre Haute
As I read the email letters in the Readers’ Forum on Dec. 5, they were factual and true. Then I got to the part about how to get your letter printed, which was not factual or true. It said that email letters would be printed sooner than handwritten letters. It should have said, handwritten letters are rarely printed because the emailers save us time and money.
It’s a sad day in America when a newspaper only prints the views of a portion of its readers who can afford a computer, and have the money to pay for their services. It’s indicative of how the free press and democracy is being destroyed by the almighty dollar.
While the emailers flourish and dominate the opinion section, my last three handwritten letters line the bottom of the trash can. As I wrote in another letter, I voluntarily gave four years of my life to the military, to protect and preserve the voices and opinions of all Americans be heard, mine is muted by a computer.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
Clearer picture of
Christmas season
From a purely commercial point-of-view, the Christmas season for many businesses begins the day after Labor Day (the first Monday in September), depending on whom you talk to out there in the world of commercialism.
However, most (if not all) Christian denominations emphasis the religious 12 days of the Christmas season, from Dec. 25 through Jan. 5. The Feast of the Epiphany is Jan. 6, which refers to the manifestation of the incarnate infant, Jesus the Christ, to the Magi or Wise Men in Bethlehem.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
